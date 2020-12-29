Probate — Evelyn Clarke

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN M. CLARKE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56025

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Evelyn M. Clarke, Deceased, who died on or about March 3, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on December 10, 2020, the last will and testament of Evelyn M. Clarke, deceased, bearing date of April 23, 1991,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Timothy M. Clarke was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated December 10, 2020

Executor of the Estate

Timothy M. Clarke

1059 Edgewood Dr.

Duncansville, PA 16635

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for the Executor

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

PO Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

December 31, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020

and Thursday, December 31, 2020