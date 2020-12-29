Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — December 1, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 12/01/2020

Alignment Pros  Animal Budget-Motor Vehicle    68.25
Associates For Psych 101002  MHMH029461    1,200.00
AT&T Mobility  Telephone    63.34
Bauerly***, James M.  Security    500.00
Bernhardt, Brad  PEO Wages    198.25
Bomgaars  Food    61.60
Boyer, Thad  Security    450.00
Canon Financial Services  Oct. Canon Lease    297.82
Cardis Mfg. Co.  Snow removal, salt 11/    702.50
Century Business Products  Maintenance Contracts    116.17
Chesterman CO.  Bottled water    120.00
CJ Cooper & Associates  Employee Lab Fees    330.00
Cole Papers Inc.  Custodial supplies    344.19
Community Action Agency  General Relief    2,366.00
Culligan Water Condition  Building Maintenance    29.50
Delta Dental Of Iowa  11/17-11/23/20    3,620.75
Dennis Supply  Pneumatic valve    192.97
Des Moines Stamp MFG  Ink Pads for Stampers    22.10
Eakes Office Solutions  Custodial supplies    340.96
Ecolab Institutional  Custodial supplies    351.75
Ecolab Pest Elimination  Cockroach treatment    294.68
ElectionSource  New Voting Booths    16,408.79
Fedex  81003  Postage    8.42
Gordon Flesch Company  Copier Service Fee    54.27
Gregerson, Greg  PEO Costs    500.50
Hisey, Randy S.  MHMH029262    239.40
Hutton, Daniel  Security    500.00
Imko & Diversified  Temps    704.97
Innovational Water  Water management program    1,034.00
Innovative Benefit  11/23/2020-11/29/2020    2,731.87
Iowa Law Enforcement  Civil Service Promotion    1,175.00
Jimenez***, Candela 1104  CJ Work Comp    255.07
Johnstone Supply (S 105825)  3SPD motor    1,069.79
Joines, Blake  Security    500.00
Law Enforcement Sem.  School    385.00
LP Gill, Inc.  Landfill 2nd QTR    54,195.00
Mail House  Metering Contract & Po    1,552.35
McKinlay, Patrick  PEO Costs    197.98
Menards  Coax cable    36.85
MercyOne Siouxland  Pre-employment physical    395.00
Mid American Energy  Electric NV20    6,043.16
Midwest Alarm Co. Inc.  Alarm monitoring NV20    128.00
Miller, Earl  PEO Costs    602.15
Moore, Corbett, Heffernan  MHMH026683    36.00
Motion Ind. Inc.  Bearing    39.50
Moville Record  Legal Publications    1,225.77
Northeast Nebr. Public  Homer tower utilities    307.00
Northwest Environmental  LEC  Cleanup    292.00
Office Elements  Stayput Pen Refills    11.55
One Office Solution  Office Supplies – BOS    40.68
Reserve Account Postage    593.25
Resource Consulting   9101-21- CHILLER engine    11,239.68
Rolling Hills Commun  Water/sewer, electric    967.04
Roto Rooter (SC-IA)  Clear main line    332.00
Sapp Bros Petroleum  Animal Budget – Gas    555.75
Security National Bank  Travel, Meals, Postage    9,845.78
Sergeant Bluff Advocate  Legal Publications    1,182.39
Silverstar Car Wash  Truck wash OC20    29.97
Sioux City Journal  Legal Publications    1,259.44
Sioux City Treas (4 213400)  Comm Center    66,012.57
Spates, Susan PEO Costs    192.50
Steffen Truck Equipment  Lift gate repair    562.10
Streichers Police Equipment  Ammo    2,541.20
Sulsberger, Kimberl  PEO Costs    267.15
T & W Tire & Retread  Vehicle Maintenance    1,009.70
Thomas, Dawn  PEO Costs    257.83
TNT Sales & Service  Household Supplies    200.00
Tyler Technologies  Tyler implementation    781.25
Ultra No Touch Car Wash  October Car Washes    69.30
Wacker, Rebekah L.  PEO Costs    211.33
Wall of Fame  Staff jackets    36.99
Weaver-Basye, Theresa  PEO Costs    274.35
Wellmark Blue Cross  11/21/2020 – 11/27/202    97,594.45
Western Disposal Inc.  Garbage service OC20    1,063.70
Western Iowa Tech  Med Manger E.S.    218.00
Wiatel Western Iowa  911 Circuits    2,975.55
Wigman Co.  Plumbing supplies    243.60
Grand Total:    302,857.00

