Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 1, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 1, 2020

FORTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 1, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 24, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $299,095.15. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Linda Peterson and Timothy Leroy, parcel #176280, 1511 Virginia. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Yolanda Sanchez, parcel #894729153012, 1419 W 4th St. Copy filed

To approve the separation of David Drew, Sheriff, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-31-20. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License (LC), with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges, for Lofted View Events, Bronson, IA, effective 12/05/20 through 12/4/21. Copy filed.

To approve the tile line permit and a permit to work in the right of way for Gary Jepsen. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution 2021 County Five Year Program Resolution 0.1. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,097

2021 COUNTY FIVE YEAR PROGRAM RESOLUTION 0.1

Woodbury County Secondary Roads

Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Five Year Program and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding, and timing of the proposed work plan.

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2021), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.

The following projects shall be ADDED to the Program’s Accomplishment year:

Project Number Name

Project ID

Project Location Description of Work

AADT

Length Bridge ID

Type of Work Fund

Total

ER-C097()–58 -97

D12 Bank Protection 45570

On D 12, Over WEST FORK LITTLE SIOUX, S3 T89 R44

510

0.150 miles 354970

389

Miscellaneous FA

$100,000

Fund

Accomplishment Year

Previous Amount

New Amount

Net Change

Local

$2,830,000 $2,830,000

$0

Farm-to-Market

$1,200,000 $1,220,000

$20,000

Special

$320,000 $320,000

$0

SWAP

$2,934,910 $2,934,910

$0

Federal Aid

$1,065,090 $1,145,090

$80,000

Totals

$8,350,000 $8,450,000

$100,000

Passed and approved on December 1, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for bridge replacement project #L-B(K46)ó73-97 to Graves Construction for $1,515,008.32. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 8, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 31, 2020