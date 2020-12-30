Chuck Hackett

Charles “Chuck” B. Hackett, 57, of Kingsley passed away in his home Saturday, December 26, 2020 after a short battle with Adenocarcinoma.

Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Chuck was born February 21, 1963 to Darrell and Iva (Bobolz) Hackett. He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1981 and Iowa State University (ISU) in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology. He later completed his teaching degree at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

On June 23, 1990, Chuck married Kristine Towns at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He went on many expeditions with his brothers, friends, and son.

He did taxidermy for several years before beginning his teaching career at River Valley Community School. He spent the last 16 years at Kingsley-Pierson Community School where he enjoyed teaching middle school science, coaching, and telling “dad jokes” with his students.

He was a lifetime ISU fan and never missed a game. He was also a proud father and enjoyed kayaking, hiking, and spending time with his children.

Left to cherish Chuck’s memories are his wife Kristine, daughter Danielle and fiancé Colton, son Heath, daughter Kianna, father/mother-in-law Keith and Anita Towns, Siblings; Joe (Pat) Hackett, Suzanne Williams, Pat (Brenda) Hackett, John (Cindi) Hackett, Drew (Kim) Hackett, Kari (Ron) Towns, Kelly (Jeff) Towns, Kyle (Jan) Towns, Kati (Tom) McKie, and Karl Towns along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, students, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jill, and brother-in-law Keith.