Curtis “Curt” A. Ott, 85, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at MercyOne Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday with family present and a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.