Gola Bales

Gola L. Bales, 97, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at a local nursing facility.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Reverend Kenny Hsu officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Gola was born on March 20, 1923 in Kingsley, Iowa to Otto J. and Libby (Jones) Herbold. She received her early education in country school, high school education at Kingsley High and advanced schooling at N.B.I. Gola moved to Sioux City in 1947, where she has lived out her life. She married Floyd Sargent; that marriage ended in divorce in 1963. She married Roger “Red” Bales in 1968.

Gola worked at Biltmore for 13 years, Castle Inn for 5 years and L.F. Noll Collection Agency for about 5 years, but found her niche at continental Baking as the Manager of the Bread Store for over 18 years.

She fully retired after working at the Palmer Candy Company her final 5 years in the workplace.

Gola was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, and taught Sunday School at Grace Lutheran Church. She has enjoyed over 30 years membership to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She has enjoyed countless activities throughout her life, including participating on several bowling teams and card clubs. She loved gambling (and loved winning more), but she found her greatest joy in attending her children’s and grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities.

Gola is survived by her husband Red Bales of Sioux City; children Steve (Judy) Sargent of Sioux City, Lonnie (Jana) Sargent of Sioux City, Roxann (Bruce) Petersen of Correctionville, and Tammie Sargent of Sioux City; daughter-in-law Maryann Sargent of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-son Michael (Sue) Bales of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren Shannon (Lisa) Sargent, Stephanie (Bob) Gries, Michaela (Bret) Coad, Zachary (Ashley) Sargent, Sarah (Jared) Carlson, Libby (Donnie) Woods, and Clint (Jill) Sargent; 11 beloved great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Duane Mahrt.

Gola was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kevin Sargent; her grandson, Beau Petersen; sisters Marcella (Bill) Clausen, Dorothy (Kenneth) McConnell and Marjorie Mahrt; and brothers Otto Junior Herbold, and Norman Duane Herbold.