Maryann Bappe, 87, of Kingsley, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, Iowa.

A visitation with the family present will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present during this time at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.