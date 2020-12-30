Reba Downey

Reba Elaine Downey, age 82, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her residence in Anthon, Iowa.

A Private Family Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the United Church of Christ of Oto, Iowa. Pastor Karen Handke officiated. Committal Services followed in the Correctionville Cemetery. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

She was born on April 1, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Gilbert and Mildred (Livermore) Downing. She was raised in Oto, Iowa, and received her education there.

On February 23, 1955, Reba was united in marriage to LaWayne Downey in Oto. To this union three children were born: Raleigh, Linda and Roger.

Reba loved to craft. She traveled and offered her creations for sale at many craft fairs, flea markets, vendor fairs, and swap meets, making many friends along the way. Reba was an avid doll collector and liked antiquing. She was known for her talents as a baker and cake decorator. You may have even ordered or eaten one of her beautiful, delicious cakes over the years.

Reba cherished and treasured spending time with her family, especially with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, LaWayne Downey of Anthon, IA; son Roger Downey of Logan, IA; daughter-in-law Kathy Downey of Lawton, IA; grandchildren: Corey Roggatz, Crystal (Kurt) Lawler and daughter Grace, Elicia Downey and daughter Suri, Cassi Downey and Jacob Downey; brother Marvin (Kathy) Downing of Oto, IA; brothers-in-law Larry (Lori) Downey of Correctionville, IA and Ardell “Butch” Banta of Salix, IA; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Mildred Downing; her parents-in-law, Fred and Ruth Downey; two brothers in infancy; son Raleigh Downey (2011); a daughter Linda Roggatz (2012); son-in-law Ron Roggatz; sister-in-law Diane Banta; and two great grandchildren James and Hannah Lawler.