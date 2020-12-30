Shirley Ewoldt

Shirley M. Ewoldt, age 89, of Holstein, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home of Holstein.

A private family funeral service will be held at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein.

Shirley was born on May 4, 1931 at Cushing, Iowa to Lester and Geneva (Krager) Groth. Reverend Arthur Dyson baptized her at Cushing Methodist Church.

She transferred to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church after her marriage to Donald Ewoldt on June 11, 1950. The couple resided on Don’s family farm until 1989 when they retired to Holstein.

She served her church and held various offices through the years. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren and her friends. She enjoyed being a Domestic Engineer and welcoming guests into her home.

Sharing in her life are her two daughters, Pam (Robert) Leinbaugh of Holstein, Iowa and Jan Sievers of Phoenix, Arizona. She loved her five grandchildren: Jessica Leinbaugh of Carroll, IA; Lacey Leinbaugh and Jason DeRidder of Bellevue, WA; Amy Leinbaugh and Brad Murray of Highlands, CA; Alyson Sievers of Alta, IA; Kasey Sievers and Taylor Weye of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Harold Nissen of Rancho Mirage, CA; her step-brother, Verdean Bremer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Those whom she loved and passed on before her include her husband of 57 years, Donald Ewoldt; her mother, Geneva Bremer; her sister, LaVonne Nissen; and other family members.