Curtis Ott

Curtis “Curt” A. Ott, 85 of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at MercyOne Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

Curtis A. Ott was born May 15, 1935, Remsen, Iowa, the son of John A. and Ann (Seggerman) Ott. He grew up in the Remsen area graduating from Union Township School in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served until his honorable discharge.

He married Dori Hauser on April 23, 1955. Following their marriage Curt and Dori lived in Sioux City, Iowa for six years before they made their permanent home in Kingsley, Iowa. Curt worked at the Kingsley Coop Elevator as a truck driver until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Clark’s Hardware in Kingsley, Iowa.

Curt was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Dori; two daughters, Cindy Gollhofer and Kristin Ott; and a son, Kevin (Julia) Ott. His grandchildren are Melissa DeStigter (Randi), Tim Gollhofer, Dustin (Allison) Gollhofer, Ashley (Casey) Burns, Allyssa Ott (Kyle), Jessica (Josh) Wilkins, and Allison Wilken.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald and Arnold; and a son-in-law, Randy R. Gollhofer.