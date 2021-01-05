Dorothy Chinn

Dorothy J. Chinn, 85 of Pierson passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Dorothy was the daughter of the late Frank and Lenore Diamond (nee Healess); fond sister of the late Roxine (late Cecil) Slater, the late Frank “Bud” (the late Wilma) Diamond, Ralph (the late Delores) Diamond, the late Donald (Bonita) Diamond, and the late Marilyn (the late Duane) Reed; Former wife and friend of Ralph Chinn; cherished mother of the late David Chinn, Debra (Reed) Henrichsen, and Donald (Marty) Chinn; Proud grandmother of Jennifer Henrichsen, Heather (Jared) Vedral, Jon (Stacy) Henrichsen, Amanda (Brandon) Swegan, Michelle (Mark) Aasen, Amy (Donny) Dugan, Ryan Chinn, Justin (Teri) Chinn, Donald Jr., Russ Henrichsen, and the late Casey Chinn. Great-grandmother of Hunter and Aubrey Vedral, Collin, Lexis, Parker and Preston Henrichsen, Elise, Anders and Hendrik Aasen, Shane, Katlyn and Connor Dugan, Kendra (Jesse Logan), Alixia (Taylor) Luvaas, Leigh (Ty Morphew), Austin, Trent (Tayler Watts), Eric (Calista Ness) Chinn, Alex and Jesse Chinn, Donnie and Tommy Chinn, Paige, Isabelle, Deacon, Aidan, Isaac (Taylor) Swegan, Alexander Summers, and Vivian Swegan; Great-great-grandma of Salem, Reece, Hadley, Colt, Cash, Caelor, Crue, Paxton and Ely Anna. She was a dear aunt and cousin to many.

Dorothy had a great love for gardening and working on her home. Nothing was more important to her than family.