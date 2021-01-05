Kimberly McHenry

Kimberly Ann ‘Kim’ McHenry, 63, of Sioux City, IA, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with her daughters by her side.

Funeral service were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel. Private family burial will be at Ida Grove Cemetery at a later time.

Kimberly (Kim) was born on July 10, 1957, in Ida Grove, IA, to Robert and Evangeline (Lane) Moeller. She graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School in 1976.

Kim married Russell McHenry on November 9th, 1979. They later divorced.

Kim enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She especially loved her time with her best friends Doreen Chamberlain and the late Rita Rahn for a dinner out or a night of Karaoke. She was an avid Sioux City Musketeer fan for many years (Hockey Mom to many). She loved dirt track racing, the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeye football, watching local bands, going to concerts, helping out with the NAIA and storm chasing. All while raising her children and grandchildren to do the same.

Her passion was photography; from everyday photos, to senior pictures, weddings, and action shots at Interstate Speedway (now Raceway Park) and the Tommy Bolin Music Festival.

Kim was a people person; she loved meeting new people and being able to interact with everyone. She loved all animals and spoiled any that she came in contact with, especially her puppy Patches.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Krista (Gary) Brown of Kingsley, IA; Krystal McHenry of Sioux City, and Ryan McHenry (Toria Megill) of Sioux City, IA; four grandchildren, Kayla Moeller, Kelsy Moeller (Ben Schultz), Tailer Dyas, and Nick (Theresa) Brown; one brother, Robert Moeller of Swansea, United Kingdom; Aunt Maxine Hansohn of Bettendorf, IA.

Kim and Russ may have been divorced but the family remains the same, In-laws, Sharon McHenry, Richard & Phyllis McHenry, Rick & Terry Mason, Debbie Buechler, Susan Kluver, and Barbara Searls; several nieces and nephews: Brenda, Rick, Jamie and Matthew McHenry; Mike & Tina Wilson, Leigh Mahaney, Kristie & Chris Foreman, Johnny & Linda Buechler, Joe Buechler, Heather DeRocher, Kathy Kluver, and Travis McHenry; many cousins, great nieces and nephews, plus many more. Last but not least, her acquired children over the years: Melissa Gunderson, Heather Lynch, Melisa Gengler, Misty Streeter, Stacy Pinney, Nichole Jones, Tim (Swede) Eliker, Ronell Hubbell, Katie Thatcher, Justin Stroman & many more.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; grandmother Goldie Lane; mother & father in-law Harvey & Isabella McHenry; brother-in-law’s Harvey McHenry, Lee Buechler, Lewis Wilson; sister in-law Brenda McHenry; nephew Robbie Wilson, and great nephew Alex Kluver; best friend’s Rita Rahn and Lila DeRaad; and many aunts & uncles.