Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — January 11, 2021

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2021-2022

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 8, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 7, 2021