Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — January 11, 2021
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications
B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution
V. Discussion Items
A. Preparation of School Calendar 2021-2022
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 8, 7:00 PM – Anthon
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 7, 2021