Maryann Bappe, 87, of Kingsley passed away Thursday December 24, 2020 at Kingsley Specialty Care, Kingsley, IA.

A visitation with the family present was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present during this time at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa.

Maryann Bappe ended her battle with Alzheimers on December 24, 2020 at age 87.

Maryann was born to Laura (Mace) and Henry Schuldt on September 29, 1933 on a farm in rural Kingsley, Iowa.

She attended Woodbury Central High School where she excelled in academics, becoming the Valedictorian of her Senior Class. After high school Maryann moved to Sioux City, Iowa where she worked at the Area Education Agency as the assistant to the Superintendent of Schools.

In 1956, Maryann married her high school sweetheart Glenn Bappe, and after returning from the service, they made their home on the Bappe family farm. Maryann and Glenn welcomed two children, Scott, and Karen.

Throughout the years Maryann was a strong partner in the family business. She did the accounting, cooked for family, and hired help, and would often be found in the barn and the bean field.

Maryann was small but mighty! She loved to read and always was ready with a clever joke. She supported her husband’s car hobby and rarely complained about the hours she would wait outside of salvage yards, swap meets, and car shows.

Maryann adored her grandchildren and loved to shop with her sisters.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law, and her siblings Bob, Ruth, and Tom. She is survived by her beloved husband Glenn, her son Scott (Kate), her daughter Karen, her seven grandchildren, her sisters Dorothy and Laura, and her nieces and nephews.