Max McConnell By Editor | January 5, 2021 | 0 Max A. McConnell, 84, of Kingsley, passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at MercyOne Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.