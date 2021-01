River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — December 21, 2020

River Valley Community School

Annual/Organizational

Board of Education Meeting

12/21/2020 — 6:30 PM

Jr./Sr. High School Commons

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order – Annual Meeting

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.

Visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Financial Statement

3. Lunch Fund Financial State-ment

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. 6-12 Administrative Report

2. Elementary Principal

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Action Items

A. Resignations

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve contract for Trudie Volkert as an administrative assistant to the superintendent at a rate of $16.00 an hour.

Kayla Hill at rate of $9.00 an hour as a teacher aid.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Purchase of Sound Systems for Athletic Fields

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Concurrent Enrollment Classes

Approve the concurrent enrollment classes as presented,

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Support Staff Wages – discussed and tabled until next regular board meeting.

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjourn the Retiring Board

The meeting was adjourned at 7:25 pm

12. Call Organizational Meeting to Order – Board Secretary

The meeting was called to order at 7:25 pm

13. Roll Call

In attendance Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, Ted Mammen, Bobbi Dewitt, and Meagan Foresman.

14. Election of Board President

Voting To elect Scott Knaack as board president.

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

A. Oath of Office of Board President

Oath of office was administered to Scott Knaack as president.

15. Election of Board Vice President

Bobbi Dewitt and Kristi Krager were nominated for vice president, Kristi was willing to accept this position again this year.

Voting to elect Kristi Krager as vice president.

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

A. Oath of Vice President

Oath of office was administered to Kristi Krager as vice president.

16. Action Items

A. Appoint Level 1 Investigator and Alternate

Approve Adam Bisenius and Melissa Holtz as Level 1 Investigators.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Appoint Title I Coordinator

Approve Melissa Holtz as the Title I Coordinator.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Appoint Title IX Coordinator

Approve Melissa Holtz as the Title IX Coordinator

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Appoint Equity Coordinator

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. Appoint Homeless Coordinator

Approve Chauntell Geary as the Homeless Coordinator

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen Voting

Unanimously Approved

F. Board Committee Assignments

To approve the following board committee assignments

Negotiations – Meagan Foresman and Scott Knaack

Buildings & Grounds – Ted Mammen and Bobbi Dewitt

School Improvement – Kristi Krager and Bobbi Dewitt

Sherman Scholarship – Scott Knaack

Cherokee Liaison – Meagan Foresman

Woodbury County – Ted Mammen

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

17. Policy Approval 100 Series

This item was tabled to the next regular board meeting.

18. Adjourn — The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 pm.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

DECEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 637.50

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 391.67

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 134.40

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV BLADES 49.21

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 118.63

ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 4.09

PROJECT JACK

SUPPLIES 1.00

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 113.54

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 102.33

SPRAYER-TRANSP. 32.99

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 17.43

COVID SUPPLIES-

MASKS 12.00

KEYS-CUSTODIAL 1.86

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 32.67

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 5.38

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY..253.38

ELEC-C’VILLE SCHOOL.122.87

ELEC-SHOP 69.09

ELEC-LOCKER ROOM 27.45

ELEC-CONCESSION

STAND 33.97

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 154.15

PUMP RENTAL AND SALT-WASHTA 82.80

PUMP RENTAL AND SALT-C’VILLE 71.35

DECKER EQUIPMENT BUILDING SUPPLIES 131.76

DOLLAR GENERAL 71.70

OFFICE SUPPLIES 48.60

OFFICE SUPPLIES 23.10

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS ROCK FOR SOFTBALL POLE.. 109.23

FRONTIER TELEPHONE

EXPENSE 59.45

FRONTIER TELEPHONE

EXPENSE 307.87

GORDON FLESCH TONER. 11.70

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 63.14

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL REPAIRS TO NURSE’S SINK 18.93

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 3.75

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 325.05

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPAIRS 300.60

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPAIR HEATER IN GYM-WASHTA 1,107.88

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP REPAIR HEATER..215.60

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC DECEMBER CONFERENCE 225.00

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 391.38

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH PAPER TOWELS – CARES 735.00

JEFF HILL GASOLINE 25.01

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 38.49

BUS PROPANE 24.00

$.30 TAX 9.00

$.183% TAX 5.49

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.. 310.49

BUS FUEL 193.60

.3% TAX 72.60

.183% TAX 44.29

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE/BUS BARN AND ELEM 1,056.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDINGS SUPPLIES 21.38

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 108.47

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 161.01

KINGSLEY PIERSON 18,033.08

1ST SEM O.E. 17,200.00

1ST SEM TLC 833.08

LAWTON-BRONSON 3,967.28

O.E. 1ST SEM 3,467.42

TLC 1ST SEM 499.86

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD 14,426.46

O.E. 1ST SEM 13,760.00

TLC 1ST SEM 666.46

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. DISINFECTANT 96.78

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. DISINFECTANT 177.60

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 183.32

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. OFFICE 15.56

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. UNPLUG DISHWASHER IN HOME EC ROOM 156.10

NEW COOP GASOLINE 394.07

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 51.00

PARROTT, DONALD BACKPACK REIMB FROM GRANT 334.42

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,659.95

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAGE MACHINE LEASE 158.64

PRAXAIR INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 301.26

RECORD, THE LEGAL NOTICES 663.26

RICKS COMPUTERS POWER CORDS, RUBBER FEET..583.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 31,700.00

ACER CHROMEBOOKS 29,000.00

GOOGLE CHROME OD LICENSE 2,700.00

RICKS COMPUTERS CHROMEBOOKS AND GOOGLE LICENSE 3,936.00

SANITARY SERVICES 372.98

GARBAGE PICK UP-C’VILLE 187.70

GARBAGE PICK UP-WASHTA 185.28

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BUS REPAIRS 16.89

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BRUSH KIT FOR BUS 57.53

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM SP ED SUPPLIES 139.29

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED 3,102.00

K12 DOCS LICENSE FEE 1,500.00

K12 DOCS PROMO DISCOUNT (200.00)

K12 DOCS ANNUAL FEE (PRORATED) 1,802.00

STEVENSON HARDWARE LIGHT SWITCH 13.89

STILL MAGNOLIA MEMORIAL PLANT – M MATHERS 53.50

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL 150.00

PEST CONTROL-WASHTA 75.00

PEST CONTROL-C’VILLE 75.00

US POST OFFICE ANNUAL POST OFFICE BOX FEE 152.00

VISA 658.48

SCHOOL TRAINING 600.00

ELEM. MEDIA 58.48

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT SNOW PLOW PARTS 54.14

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE PSEO CLASSES 14,606.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL 32,792.82

O.E 1ST SEM 30,960.00

TLC 1ST SEM 1,832.82

Fund Total: 136,647.46

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

S U INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 12,723.50

Fund Total: 12,723.50

Checking Account Total: 149,370.96

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ABERSON, BERWYN 12/8 BBALL 110.00

BARRINGER, DALE 12/8 BBALL 110.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CON-CESSION SUPPLIES 59.42

DREW, DAVE 12/17/20 BBALL 110.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC 12/14/20 BBALL 80.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC 12/15/20 BBALL 80.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL 12/17/20 BBALL 110.00

JENNESS, LLOYD 12/8 BBALL 110.00

JERRY BUCKSTEAD 12/17/20 BBALL 110.00

KBA MOTIVATIONAL POSTERS-GIRLS BB 162.94

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS 2021 FUNDRAISER 3,051.90

KYLE OSWALD 11/30 BBALL 100.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 132.76

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION FFA SUPPLIES – TIES AND SCARVES 462.00

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION FFA SUPPLIES 1,365.00

NEWELL FONDA HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT FOOTBALL DUES 75.00

PEDERSEN, LESLIE 11/30 BBALL 100.00

RADA DRILL TEAM FUNDRAISER 604.25

RADA RADA-DRILL TEAM FUNDRAISER 604.25

RADA RADA FUNDRAISER-DANCE TEAM 64.10

RADA RADA-DRILL TEAM FUNDRAISER (604.25)

SCOTT WAGNER 11/30 BBALL 100.00

SHEA, MARK 12/17/20 BBALL 80.00

SPIRITS, STOGIES AND STUFF FLOWERS FOR SENIOR NIGHT 135.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG 12/14/20 BBALL 80.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG 12/15 BBALL 80.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUG 12/17 BBALL 80.00

Fund Total: 7,552.37

Checking Account Total: 7,552.37

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

ENGINEERING DESIGN ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING 1,162.50

Fund Total: 1,162.50

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 2,019.94

Fund Total: 2,019.94

Checking Account Total: 3,182.44

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

SFP 285.05

sfp 104.29

SFP 96.62

SFP 120.09

SFP 192.36

SFP 48.03

DEC 20 DEAN 164.77

SFP 116.46

SFP 35.94

SFP 32.38

SFP 240.67

SFP 188.63

SFP 60.10

SFP 1,372.94

SFP (72.10)

SFP 296.85

SFP 1,550.10

SFP 1,954.42

SFP 2,220.16

SFP 1,284.29

SFP (21.37)

VENDING 219.45

SFP 1,430.64

SFP 945.39

VENDING 100.86

SFP 654.16

SFP (65.16)

LUNCH REFUND 1.35

VIDA WHITNEY 1.35

Fund Total: 13,557.37

Checking Account Total: 13,557.37

DECEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. 64,919.07

1ST SEM OE 61,925.00

1ST SEM OE TLC 2,994.07

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL SUPPLIES 11.02

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL CLEANING SUPPLIES 356.08

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACE BLOWER OVERLOAD-WASHTA 261.21

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. NOVEMBER PM- WASHTA 743.75

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. NOVEMBER PM- C’VILLE 1,482.50

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. CONTROL ISSUES-C’VILLE 120.34

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPAIRS-C’VILLE 120.34

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS 10” CABINET SAW – RPP 6,418.00

NASCO CLASS SUPPLIES 38.67

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE INSURANCE PAYMENT FOR WINDSHIELD 50.00

SLATER, KEN 275.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Fund Total: 74,931.32

Checking Account Total: 74,931.32

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

IMAGE MARKET T-SHIRTS 395.10

SOUTHLAND TRADE DISH CLOTHS FUNDRAISER..412.93

Fund Total 808.03

Checking Account Total 808.03

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

CARISSA RARRAT LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 19.30

FAIRMONT FIRE SYSTEMS ANNUAL INSPECTION.. 192.00

REICH, GEORGE LUNCH REFUND 4.05

Fund Total 215.35

Checking Account Total 215.35

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 7, 2021