Terrance L. “Terry” Fetterman, 67 of Anthon, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Celebration of Life was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Good News Baptist Church, 3200 West 19th Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Terrance “Terry” Fetterman was born March 30, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Carl and Louise (Phillips) Fetterman. Terry grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, he then moved to Dunlap, Iowa in 1969. There he graduated in 1972.

On November 15, 1974 Terry married Robin Price. He worked for Floyd Valley Packing House, John Morell, Gateway Computers, and Alorica before retiring.

Terry worked as a minister throughout his adult life. In 1989 he enlisted in the United States Navy receiving an honorable discharge in 2000.

Terry’s passions were spending time with his family, and spreading the word of God to others. Terry was a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife Robin, three children, Nikki (John) Fridley, Chad (Genni) Fetterman, Kari (Shawn) Chandler all of Sioux City, IA., five grandchildren; Jacob, Connor, Carter, Maleea, Macie, two step granddaughters, Kiley, Hannah.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.