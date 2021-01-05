William “Bill” Collins, 85 of Kingsley, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Kingsley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic church in Kingsley. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2020 with family present and a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

William (Bill) P Collins, son of Lewis and Olive Collins, was born on November 26, 1935 in Oto, Iowa. Bill attended school in Oto, Iowa, and after graduation he joined the Marines.

Bill was united in marriage to Delores Heath on August 18, 1956 in Santa Anna, California.

Bill and Delores together had six children: Frank (Kathy) Collins, Gene (Ami) Collins, Denise (Tim) White, Jeff (Sheryl) Collins, Shelly (Dave) Krieg all of Kingsley; and DeAnna (Boone) DeWall of Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Grandchildren of Bill and Delores are Jason (Becky) Collins, Jamie (Chris) Johnson, Justin Collins (Lisa Schuknecht), Josh (Kristel) DeWall, Michael DeWall, Beau (Tynan) DeWall, Michaela (Jesse) Worrell, Jadin (Taylor) Collins, Missy Sargisson, Chris (Nina) White, Kevin (Brooke) White, Jake (Laura) Collins, Ashley (Nick) Kuchel, Keely (Taylor) James, Alisha (Jordon) Brunk, Kelsey (Derek) VerBeek, Korey Krieg, and Kyler Krieg. They have 35 great-grandchildren.

Bill and Delores started their life together in California and moved to several locations before settling in the Pierson area in the early 70’s and then moving to Kingsley, Iowa where they have lived since 1978. Delores passed away in March of 2016.

Bill and Delores enjoyed many winter seasons down south. They made many great friends while spending their winters in the warmth. Bill loved helping the boys during harvest, doing wood projects, gardening, and taking adventures with his kids. Spending time with family and friends was so important to him.

Surviving siblings are two sisters, Marcene Guenther of Sioux City and Mary Ann Ashby of Little Falls, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KCAC, the Legion, or the Dwelling in Kingsley.