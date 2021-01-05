Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — January 11, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa — 7:30 p.m.

January 11, 2021

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Open Hearing on Sale of Property (House located at 519 Fair Street, Moville Iowa)

3. Action on Sale of Property: Set deadline for bids

4. Reports

a. Mr. Bormann

b. Mr. Glackin

5. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enrollment In

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out

c. Approve Bond Disclosure Policy

d. Approve Post-Issuance Compliance Regulation for Tax-Exempt Obligations

6. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Approve Specifications for Wrestling Addition and set deadline for bids

b. Approve EDA to engineer the HVAC

c. Approve Specifications for Parking Lot and set deadline for bids

d. Middle School Gym Remodel

i. Approve Specifications

ii. Approve H2I group as agent to comply with competitive bid process

iii. Approve H2I group budget proposal

e. Approve purchase of bus

f. Approve purchase of bus parking facilities

7. Personnel:

a. Approve custodial contracts for Tyler Bremer and Charles Polkinghorn

b. Approve elementary principal contract

c. Approve Para Professional contract for Erin Tomoson

d. Approve volunteer track coach

e. Approve Side Letter for Master Contract

8. Co-curricular:

9. Board Items

a. Award Foundation Grants to Teachers

b. Approval of form of Tax Exemption Certificate

c. Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of $2,300,000 General Obligation School Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021, Levying a Tax for the Payment Thereof, and Authorizing the Execution of a Loan Agreement.

d. Visitor/Community Comments

e. For the Good of the Cause

10. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 7, 2021