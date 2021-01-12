Dolores Coughenour

Dolores E. Coughenour, 88, of Kingsley, passed away at her home in Kingsley on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

There will be a private family burial. Online condolences may be directed to rohdefh.com.

Dolores was born in Cylinder, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Dorothy Skartwed, on March 18, 1932. She attended school in Emmetsburg, graduating with the class of 1949.

Dolores taught country school for two years before her marriage to Edwin Coughenour on Aug. 27, 1953 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. They moved to Kingsley in 1954 and made this their home for 66 years.

Dolores graduated from Buena Vista College in 1956 with an Elementary Education degree. She taught grade school at Kingsley-Pierson for 40 years until her retirement in 1994.

While retired, she worked part-time at the greenhouse and Younkers.

Dolores’ passion was to spend time with family and friends, work in her flower and vegetable garden, mow the lawn, and keep the scorebook while Ed coached girls’ softball.

Daily activities that she enjoyed were cooking, solving crossword puzzles, and watching the Hallmark channel on TV.

Dolores was a member of United Church of Christ in Kingsley, serving as treasurer for the church.

Survivors include son, Bruce Coughenour; daughters, Ann Coughenour (Tracy Reseigh) and Cara Coughenour; a sister, Donna (Skartwed) Johnson; and a brother, Wayne Skartwed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed Coughenour; sister, Lucille (Skartwed) Curry; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Coughenour.

Memorials may be directed to the Congregational United Church of Christ Church Bell Beautification Project.