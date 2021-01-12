Faye Ray, 95, of Kingsley, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, Iowa.

Private family funeral services will be held at Rohde Funeral Home. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Rohde Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Faye was born Sept. 9, 1925 in Whiting, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Mae (Sherman) Polly. She grew up in the Whiting area, graduating from Whiting High School in 1943.

Following high school, she and Marvin “Dick” Ray were united in marriage on April 13, 1946. They made their home in Kingsley, where they raised their family.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas (Marsha) Ray of Kingsley and Kevin Ray of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughters, Jackie (Frank) Stanfield of Salix, Iowa; Patty (Doyle) Parrish of Dakota City; and Shelly (Mark) Livermore of Moville, Iowa; grandchildren, Mike (Devi) Ray, Matt Ray, Mindy (Cory) Dunne, Kris Stanfield, Derek (Heidi) Stanfield, Tammy Parrish, Teresa (Shane) Parrish, Rachel Ray, Dustin (Lisa) Livermore, and Lakin (Caleb) Hancock.

Faye is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jeannie Polly of Whiting, along with 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; her son, Jerry Walker Ray; a brother, Dale Polly; and a sister, Bonnie Ray.