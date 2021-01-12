Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — December 22, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 22, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/22/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 12/15/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 12/23/20 payroll. Motion Carried.

Steven Hallgren of Family Crisis Centers was present to review the services offered by the center and to present a FY 2021-22 funding request.

Loren Schnepf, Plymouth County Fair Board President and John Ahlers presented the FY 2021-22 funding request of $28,000.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve resolution #122220 for a 60-day extension to file Schenzel Addition. Motion Carried.

Matt Loutsch, Plymouth County Weed Commissioner presented the FY 2021-22 budget.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to enter closed session 21.5 (c) to discuss pending litigation at 11:17 a.m. Roll call vote; all votes are aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors ended the closed session at 11:38 a.m.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to continue open session of the board meeting. All votes are aye. Motion Carried.

No further business was discussed.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:39 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 7, 2021