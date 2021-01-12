Probate — Mary Miltenberger

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MILTENBERGER, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055948

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mary L. Miltenberger, Deceased, who died on or about August 27, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on September 2, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Mary L. Miltenberger, deceased, bearing date of June 6, 2017, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael G. Miltenberger, Sandra A. Shattuck and Roger J. Miltenberger were appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated September 2, 2020

Roger J. Miltenberger

Executor of the Estate

120 Airview Dr.

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 51054

Michael G. Miltenberger

Executor of the Estate

1851 310th St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Sandra A. Shattuck

Executor of the Estate

301 Frontier Rd.

Marshfield, MO 65706

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for Executor

423 Evans St., PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

January 21, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021

and Thursday, January 21, 2021