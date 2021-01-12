Probate — Maryann Bappe

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARYANN BAPPE, Deceased.

PROBATE NO. ESPR056066

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Maryann Bappe, Deceased, who died on or about December 24, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on January 8, 2021, the Last Will and Testament of Maryann Bappe, deceased, bearing date of November 15, 2007, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Glenn Bappe was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: January 8, 2021

/s/ Glenn Bappe

Glenn Bappe

Executor of the Estate

3082 120th Street

Moville, IA 51039

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, Attorney for Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

January 21, 2021

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021

and Thursday, January 21, 2021