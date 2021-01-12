Probate — Peggy Christiansen

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEGGY S. CHRISTIANSEN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056063

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Peggy S. Christiansen, Deceased, who died on or about December 26, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on January 8, 2021, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by Alaw, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Notice is hereby given that a Small Estate Administration is contemplated.

Dated January 8, 2021.

Roger Christiansen

Administrator of the Estate

P.O. Box 176

Moville, IA 51039

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Administrator

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication

January 21, 2021

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021

and Thursday, January 21, 2021