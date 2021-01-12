Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — December 22, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 12/22/2020

Alignment Pros Animal Control-Vehicle 68.25

Amazon Capital Serv. Two hard drives for GI 554.17

Apt Web Development Website redesign 10,066.94

Associates For Psych MHMH029535 800.00

Batteries Plus-129 Batteries 103.98

Beck, Pat Deposition of AC 204.00

Big Valley Tree Clearing Parts #99 1,439.00

Billion GMC Cadillac Maintenance-Motor Vehicle 2,108.61

Bob Barker Co. MATTRESSES 1,183.31

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 123.07

Bound Tree Medical Medical Supplies 11.76

Centurylink Shop Telephone 323.33

Chesterman CO Bottled water 34.00

Claus***, Clinton Clothing Allowance 80.49

Cole Papers Inc. BATH TISSUE 330.37

Community Action Agency General Relief 16,205.28

Cornerstone Commissioning 9101-21-CHILLER 2,337.50

Costar Realty Info CoStar 109.20

Delta Dental Of Iowa Dental Coverage 3,427.72

Dubuque County Road Parts 1,017.27

Echo Group Electrical supplies 2,336.43

Ecolab Pest Elimination Cockroach treatment 11 294.68

Electronic Engineer Radios 6.90

EMS – Disaster/Emergency Tax allocation 17,594.65

Fastenal Co. Bolts 134.24

Fedex Postage 8.36

FiberComm Phone Service 888.51

Finish Line Truck Fuel Nov2020 113.75

Finish Line Fuels Fuel 166.54

Foundation Building Studs for new room 74.02

Frontier Communications 712-378-3670 DC21 129.95

Gordon Flesch Company OFFICE SUPPLIES 273.12

Greenleaf, Tylar Civil Service Commission 100.00

H20 4 U bottled water 71.00

Hancock Woodworks Plaque 382.13

Heartland Paper Co. HOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES 299.94

HGM Assoc Inc Consult Professional Services 1,364.03

Hisey, Randy S. MHMH029557 316.10

Home Depot Pro Ladder 293.82

HyVee Food Stores ILEA basic academy meal 1,613.50

Hydraulic Sales & Service Parts #527 912.76

I & S Group right of way acquisition 170.50

Imko & Diversified Temp 643.92

Independent Technology Propane monitor fee 40.00

Innovational Water Water management program 2,231.04

Innovative Benefit 12/14/20-12/20/20 Flex 5,272.45

Interstate Battery Batteries 245.90

Iowa Dept of Natural 2021 Annual Tank Manage 260.00

Iowa Dept of Transportation Salt 8,919.74

Iowa Emergency Manage IEMA 2021 Membership 150.00

Iowa Office of State Autopsy Fees 4,119.00

Iowa State Associat Dental Premium 5,114.36

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment UNIFORMS 559.65

Jarabek***, Michael Clothing Allowance 38.52

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Parts #929 100.60

Jimenez***, Candela Workman’s Comp 255.07

Kopp, Benjamin Civil Service Commission 100.00

Language Line Service Interpreting 171.90

Luesebrink***, Dani Travel and Meals 329.39

Mail House Metering Contract 1,577.66

Malloy Electric Motor Motor for wall unit 120.64

Menards Pleated filters 98.56

Mid American Energy Electric service-11/9/20 3,048.99

Midwest Alarm Company Maintenance Contracts 31.00

Midwest Mechanical FEMA 83,414.00

Midwest Monitoring bracelet rental November 1,800.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan Palmersheim 1,013.50

Motorola Inc (C-IL) Jan-Mar 2021 USC000005 57,236.98

Moville Record Legal Publications 2,267.13

Munger Reinschmidt meeting 5,266.95

Murphy Tractor Parts, Filters, Oil 1,318.29

National Association of Co. County Subscription 2,043.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) Propane 1,474.20

New Cooperative Inc. Diesel & Propane 17,858.96

Office Elements OFFICE SUPPLIES 22.04

One Office Solution Two 4-drawer legal file 2,425.36

O’Reilly Auto Parts Filters 712.31

Parker, Barbara meetings 2,683.96

Peterbilt of Sioux Vehicle Maint 70.76

Peterson Contractor RCB Outlet Repair G-10 86,178.68

Petit Contracting trees 3,430.00

Pomps Tire Service Tires & Tubes 270.00

Prahm Construction 500510 L-B(C274)–73-97 74,908.25

Quick Lane Parts & Labor #37 2,635.54

Record Printing & Copy NOTECARDS 2,153.52

Rock, Herman BRS-SWAP-6012(601)–FF 1,000.00

RQP LLC beaver dam removal 650.00

Sapp Bros Petroleum Fuel 373.64

Schaller Telephone Ditch Cleaning 644.65

Scotts Custom Sales Parts #56 350.00

Secretary of State Notary Public for Lisa 60.00

Security National Bank Commission and District 163.90

Service Master Rest Janitorial Service 670.00

Silverstar Car Wash Animal Control-Motor Vehicle 13.00

Sioux City Treas. (4) Payroll 75,289.42

Sioux City Truck Parts #929 36.19

Sioux Laundry Inc. LAUNDRY 339.90

Siouxland Animal Hospital K9 care 323.97

Siouxland Expo Center Siouxland Expo Center 150,000.00

Sloan Public Library Meetings 600.00

Solutions Office Supplies 35.30

Sooland Bobcat Harness & battery 857.60

Sparklight 952 Cable 481.44

Spee Dee Delivery shipping 140.32

Stan Houston Equipment Filter housing for lease 7.85

Standard Bearings Bolts – AMZ Machine 61.50

Star Control HVAC computer troubles 187.50

Steffen Truck Equip Parts & Labor #506 5,623.31

Steig***, Craig Mileage 9.20

Summit Food Service Weekly Meals 1,425.60

Sundquist Engineering FEMA task 3 construction 6,079.00

Superior Vision November Vision Insurance 5,236.62

Thomson West law books 1,019.00

Torco-Remfg Parts #930 223.50

Tri B Trim Shop Labor #323 130.00

United Healthcare January 2021 Coverage 750.00

Verizon Connect NWF GPS Equipment & Service 1,336.00

Verizon Wireless phone charges: Verizon 9,517.80

Waste Management Garbage 360.04

Waterbury Funeral ME Transport 1,000.00

Wellmark Blue Cross October 2020 Month End 228,548.26

Western Disposal Inc. Garbage service NV20 1,245.70

Western Iowa Equipment Parts #929 34.00

Western Iowa Tech TSI December Rent 3,666.62

Wilson, Lisa M. Civil Service Commission 476.88

Woodbury Cnty Rec Electric service-NV20 4,864.72

Woodbury Cnty Treas. COPY PAPER 390.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 2020 DODGE RAM 47,100.00

Ziegler Inc. Bolts 386.25

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,002,390

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021