Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — December 22, 2020

| | 0

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 12/22/2020

Alignment Pros  Animal Control-Vehicle    68.25
Amazon Capital Serv.  Two hard drives for GI    554.17
Apt Web Development  Website redesign    10,066.94
Associates For Psych  MHMH029535    800.00
Batteries Plus-129  Batteries    103.98
Beck, Pat  Deposition of AC    204.00
Big Valley Tree Clearing  Parts #99    1,439.00
Billion GMC Cadillac  Maintenance-Motor Vehicle    2,108.61
Bob Barker Co.  MATTRESSES    1,183.31
Bomgaars  Shop Supplies    123.07
Bound Tree Medical  Medical Supplies    11.76
Centurylink  Shop Telephone    323.33
Chesterman CO  Bottled water    34.00
Claus***, Clinton  Clothing Allowance    80.49
Cole Papers Inc.  BATH TISSUE    330.37
Community Action Agency  General Relief    16,205.28
Cornerstone Commissioning  9101-21-CHILLER    2,337.50
Costar Realty Info  CoStar    109.20
Delta Dental Of Iowa  Dental Coverage    3,427.72
Dubuque County Road  Parts    1,017.27
Echo Group  Electrical supplies    2,336.43
Ecolab Pest Elimination  Cockroach treatment 11    294.68
Electronic Engineer  Radios    6.90
EMS – Disaster/Emergency  Tax allocation    17,594.65
Fastenal Co.  Bolts    134.24
Fedex  Postage    8.36
FiberComm  Phone Service    888.51
Finish Line  Truck Fuel Nov2020    113.75
Finish Line Fuels  Fuel    166.54
Foundation Building  Studs for new room    74.02
Frontier Communications  712-378-3670 DC21    129.95
Gordon Flesch Company  OFFICE SUPPLIES    273.12
Greenleaf, Tylar  Civil Service Commission    100.00
H20 4 U  bottled water    71.00
Hancock Woodworks  Plaque    382.13
Heartland Paper Co.  HOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES    299.94
HGM Assoc Inc Consult Professional Services    1,364.03
Hisey, Randy S.  MHMH029557    316.10
Home Depot Pro  Ladder    293.82
HyVee Food Stores  ILEA basic academy meal    1,613.50
Hydraulic Sales & Service  Parts #527    912.76
I & S Group  right of way acquisition    170.50
Imko & Diversified  Temp    643.92
Independent Technology  Propane monitor fee    40.00
Innovational Water  Water management program    2,231.04
Innovative Benefit  12/14/20-12/20/20 Flex    5,272.45
Interstate Battery  Batteries    245.90
Iowa Dept of Natural  2021 Annual Tank Manage    260.00
Iowa Dept of Transportation  Salt    8,919.74
Iowa Emergency Manage  IEMA 2021 Membership    150.00
Iowa Office of State  Autopsy Fees    4,119.00
Iowa State Associat  Dental Premium    5,114.36
Jacks Uniforms & Equipment  UNIFORMS    559.65
Jarabek***, Michael  Clothing Allowance    38.52
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers  Parts #929    100.60
Jimenez***, Candela  Workman’s Comp    255.07
Kopp, Benjamin  Civil Service Commission    100.00
Language Line Service  Interpreting    171.90
Luesebrink***, Dani  Travel and Meals    329.39
Mail House  Metering Contract    1,577.66
Malloy Electric Motor  Motor for wall unit    120.64
Menards  Pleated filters    98.56
Mid American Energy  Electric service-11/9/20    3,048.99
Midwest Alarm Company  Maintenance Contracts    31.00
Midwest Mechanical  FEMA    83,414.00
Midwest Monitoring  bracelet rental November    1,800.00
Moore, Corbett, Heffernan  Palmersheim    1,013.50
Motorola Inc (C-IL)  Jan-Mar 2021 USC000005    57,236.98
Moville Record  Legal Publications    2,267.13
Munger Reinschmidt  meeting    5,266.95
Murphy Tractor  Parts, Filters, Oil    1,318.29
National Association of Co.  County Subscription    2,043.00
New Coop (Hornick-IA)  Propane    1,474.20
New Cooperative Inc.  Diesel & Propane    17,858.96
Office Elements  OFFICE SUPPLIES    22.04
One Office Solution  Two 4-drawer legal file    2,425.36
O’Reilly Auto Parts  Filters    712.31
Parker, Barbara  meetings    2,683.96
Peterbilt of Sioux  Vehicle Maint    70.76
Peterson Contractor  RCB Outlet Repair G-10    86,178.68
Petit Contracting  trees    3,430.00
Pomps Tire Service  Tires & Tubes    270.00
Prahm Construction  500510  L-B(C274)–73-97    74,908.25
Quick Lane  Parts & Labor #37    2,635.54
Record Printing & Copy  NOTECARDS    2,153.52
Rock, Herman  BRS-SWAP-6012(601)–FF    1,000.00
RQP LLC  beaver dam removal    650.00
Sapp Bros Petroleum  Fuel    373.64
Schaller Telephone  Ditch Cleaning    644.65
Scotts Custom Sales  Parts #56    350.00
Secretary of State  Notary Public for Lisa    60.00
Security National Bank  Commission and District    163.90
Service Master Rest  Janitorial Service    670.00
Silverstar Car Wash  Animal Control-Motor Vehicle    13.00
Sioux City Treas. (4)  Payroll    75,289.42
Sioux City Truck  Parts #929    36.19
Sioux Laundry Inc.  LAUNDRY    339.90
Siouxland Animal Hospital  K9 care    323.97
Siouxland Expo Center  Siouxland Expo Center    150,000.00
Sloan Public Library  Meetings    600.00
Solutions  Office Supplies    35.30
Sooland Bobcat  Harness & battery    857.60
Sparklight  952  Cable    481.44
Spee Dee Delivery  shipping    140.32
Stan Houston Equipment  Filter housing for lease    7.85
Standard Bearings  Bolts – AMZ Machine    61.50
Star Control  HVAC computer troubles    187.50
Steffen Truck Equip  Parts & Labor #506    5,623.31
Steig***, Craig  Mileage    9.20
Summit Food Service  Weekly Meals    1,425.60
Sundquist Engineering  FEMA task 3 construction    6,079.00
Superior Vision  November Vision Insurance    5,236.62
Thomson West  law books    1,019.00
Torco-Remfg  Parts #930    223.50
Tri B Trim Shop  Labor #323    130.00
United Healthcare  January 2021 Coverage    750.00
Verizon Connect NWF  GPS Equipment & Service    1,336.00
Verizon Wireless  phone charges: Verizon    9,517.80
Waste Management  Garbage    360.04
Waterbury Funeral  ME Transport    1,000.00
Wellmark Blue Cross  October 2020 Month End    228,548.26
Western Disposal Inc.  Garbage service NV20    1,245.70
Western Iowa Equipment  Parts #929    34.00
Western Iowa Tech  TSI December Rent    3,666.62
Wilson, Lisa M.  Civil Service Commission    476.88
Woodbury Cnty Rec  Electric service-NV20    4,864.72
Woodbury Cnty Treas. COPY PAPER    390.00
Woodhouse Sioux City  2020 DODGE RAM    47,100.00
Ziegler Inc.  Bolts    386.25
———————————————–
Grand Total:    1,002,390

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 14, 2021

