Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 15, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 15, 2020

FIFTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 15, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 8, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the expenditure/claim from WITCC for the TSI repair in the amount of $123,066.13. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $489,866.72. Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention Center November population report. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Michael Lamoureux, Court Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-30-20, 27.41/hour, 0%. Transfer from Civilian Jailer to Court Security Officer.; the transfer of Cameron Scott, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-30-20, $27.41/hour, 0%. Transfer from Court Security Officer to Civilian Jailer.; the promotion of Jennifer Beeson, Lieutenant-Office Manager, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-14-20, $68,200/year, 26%=$14,266.96/yr. Promotion from Secretary III to Lieutenant-Office Manager.; the promotion of Bradley Rose, Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-14-20, $37.04/hour, 8%=$2.82/hr. Promotion from Master Deputy to Deputy Sergeant.; and the separation of Charles Hertz, % Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-31-20. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $20.46/hour.; and for Lieutenant-Office Manager, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan: $68,200.00/year. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Roxanne Hamann to remain on the County dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Charles Hertz to remain on the County health and dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Charles Hertz for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,105

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING CHARLES HERTZ FOR HIS SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Charles Hertz has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff Department for 42 years from May 6, 1978 to December 31, 2020.

WHEREAS, the service given by Charles Hertz as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Charles Hertz for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Charles Hertz.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 15th day of December 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Dave Drew for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,106

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING DAVE DREW FOR HIS SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, David Drew has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff Department for 36 years from January 6, 1984 to December 31, 2020

WHEREAS, the service given by David Drew as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends David Drew for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, David Drew.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 15th day of December 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve setting date and time for 3 public hearing for proposed Zoning District Map Amendment for parcel #894235100010 for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 @ 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday, January 26,2021 @ 4:45 p.m. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 22, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021