Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — December 15, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 12/15/2020

4-Way Stop Shop  gas bookmobile    51.57
A-1 Heating And Plumbing  Danbury Shop    949.33
Absolute Mobile Shredding  Shredding Service  20.00
Access Systems Lease  MAINTENANCE CONTRACT    161.96
Accurate Controls  Jail door troubleshoot    205.50
Ace Refrigeration  Freezer Repair    597.33
Alford***, Amy J.  Mileage    147.78
Anfinson, Hulda  GTC Well Plugging #1    1,000.00
Anthon, City Of  Anthon Utilities    109.31
AT&T Mobility TELEPHONE    45.54
AUCA Chicago Lockbox  Rugs    183.35
Aventure Staffing & Services  Temp Staff COVID Cares    3,682.89
Axon Enterprise Inc.  RADIO AND RELATED    733.00
Bales***, Dylan  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Bark, Rashel  500203  MH Consultation    165.00
Barnes & Noble  books    1,602.46
Bean***, Derek  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  Hood inspection    240.75
Biomerieux Vitec  Med Lab Supplies    355.40
Blatchford***, Sara Mileage    14.95
Bob Barker Co.  Household Supplies    989.34
Bomgaars  Shop Supplies    125.33
Book Systems Inc.  Pierson branch atrium    795.00
Boulder Co.  Sign bolts    72.44
Bremer***, Ivy  103780  CPR Training    15.00
Bremer**, Virgil H.  Clothing Allowance    42.75
Bud’s Service Inc.  Fleet Oil Change & Wipe    59.00
Centurylink  TELEPHONE    272.39
Champ Software Inc.  Nightingale Notes    11,517.00
Cherokee Public Health  Service Area 3 Prepare    2,284.49
Chesterman CO.  Water    447.75
City Farmers Inc.  Lawn Service    80.00
Coffee King Inc.  Coffee    82.20
Cole Papers Inc.  Toilet Paper    619.36
Colorado Serum Co.  Med Lab Supplies    155.00
Community Action Agency  MIECHV    11,992.09
Concordance Healthcare  Med Lab Supplies COVID    867.23
Control Installation  Clinic Intake Remote    433.12
Cooperative Gas & Oil  Fleet Fuel    99.76
Correctionville Bldg.  Shop Supplies    107.05
Counsel (Columbus)  Ricoh Maint. Contract    187.10
Country Tire And Service  Tire Repair #322    183.94
Crittenton Center  84100  Miechv    40,134.96
CTS Languagelink  Professional Services    18.70
Davies Body Shop  Parts & Labor #103    640.22
Delta Dental Of Iowa  12/01/2020-12/07/2020    6,793.30
Dental City  Med Lab Supplies    71.46
Des Moines Stamp MFG.  OFFICE SUPPLIES    352.00
Dixon Constr, Co.  BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S    141,617.09
Eakes Office Solutions  Custodial Supplies    352.46
Echo Group  Emergency lights, LED    360.88
Election Systems  ES&S Maint. Contract    51,871.35
Energycap Inc.  EnergyCap Express annual    2,600.00
ESO Solutions Inc.  Professional Services    2,485.00
FiberComm  Phone    3,822.79
Finish Line Fuels  Gas and Vehicle Repair    16,760.75
Fisher Healthcare  Med Lab Supplies    848.77
Flammang***, Tyler  Cell phone allowance    470.34
Floyd Valley Commun  Service Area B Prepare    1,717.41
Floyd Valley Health  Service Area B Prepare    371.11
Foulk Brothers P & H  Sprinkler System Shut    192.50
Foundation Building  Metal studs for new ro    306.38
Gale  104302  books LP    255.64
Garvin***, Sheila M.  Mileage    97.00
GCC Alliance Concrete  Cement    615.00
Goldberg Group Arch  28th St Jail Project    145,611.16
Goulette***, Charlo  CPR Online Training    15.00
Graham Tire Co (SC)  Tires for JD Gator #33    460.00
Grieme***, Kevin  Acuity Scheduler COVID    583.00
Groves Emergency  Install Bars on Truck    200.00
Health Services  Service Area B Prepare    265.60
Holland Lawn Care  Snow Removal NV20    1,374.05
Hornick, City of  Water    72.45
Hughes***, Steven  Clothing Allowance    181.87
HyVee Drugstore (W 103763)  medication    320.98
HyVee Inc.  Annual Wellness    64.61
Imko & Diversified  Temps    941.62
Inland Truck Parts  Parts & Labor #207    428.43
Innovational Water  Hydronic Mgmt Program    270.00
Innovative Benefit  12/7/2020-12/13/2020    4,780.44
Interstate Battery  Batteries    46.35
Iowa Environmental  Agency Membership Annual    500.00
Iowa Prison Ind.  Move Your Way Signs    1,353.24
Iowa Workforce (Ele 100360)  Elevator Permit & Insp    175.00
ISSDA  127302  DUES    25.00
JP Cooke Co.  Taylor – Name Plate    28.55
Jacks Uniforms & Equipment  UNIFORMS    1,397.55
Jackson***, Lori  103882  CPR Online Course    26.50
Jessen Automotive  Turn lamp & tire repair    80.97
Jimenez***, Candela  Workman’s Comp    255.07
John Deere Financial  AgriVision/Bracket    436.21
Joy Auto Supply Inc.  Shop Supplies    292.94
Kingsbury Electronics  Classroom A Eqpt COVID    13,980.03
Knight***,Tyler  Cell phone allowance    150.00
Kruid***, Theresa D.  Cell phone allowance    300.00
L A Carlson Contracting  M-(K264)–73-97    65,571.95
Language Line Services  Interpreter Service    3,018.50
Lechner Lumber  LUMBER GUN RANGE    1,406.92
Leeds Pharmacy  Workman’s Comp    368.02
Lindsay***, Erik  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816)  911 Circuits    462.67
Lopez***, Ana  103546  CPR Heartsaver    15.00
Lutheran Services 100557  Miechv    15,715.45
Lyon County EMS  Service Area B Prepare    215.00
Mail House  Mail Service    2,741.19
Mason, Kimberly  GTC Well Plugging    500.00
Massey***, Michael  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Matheson-Linweld  Welding Supplies    93.82
McKesson Medical  Med Lab Supplies COVID    780.32
Medela Inc  Breast Pumps..    806.06
Menard’s  199721  Doors    683.58
MercyOne Siouxland  Wellness Screenings    31,860.68
Mid Country Machine  Paint #323    122.36
Midamerica Books  books    370.10
Midwest Alarm Co.  Alarm monitoring    128.00
Midwest Alarm Company  DPNC alarm monitoring    63.00
Midwest Wheel  161205  Parts #221    101.74
Moreno***, Katherine  Mileage    24.15
Murphy Tractor  Parts & Labor #414    615.30
National Assc  Membership Dues    300.00
Nelson***, Heidi  6’ Fold-in-Half Table    251.95
Nelson***, Paige  CPR Online Course    15.00
New Cooperative Inc.  Propane/Southwood & Li    869.40
Northside Glass Service  Deputy Vehicle Repair    214.00
O’Brien County Public  Service Area B Prepare    873.48
Oetken***, Lori A.  Mileage    20.70
Office Elements  Toner Cartridge    165.88
One Office Solution  OFFICE SUPPLIES    493.57
O’Reilly Auto Parts  Parts    9.25
Osceola Community  Service Area B Prepare    629.54
Pathology Medical  Autopsy Fees    1,300.00
Penworthy Company  books    211.80
Pepperball Technology  PAPPERBALLS    324.00
Petersen Oil Co. Diesel    7,950.69
Petersen, Benjie  East Sidewalk Caulking    500.00
Petersen, Tanner  Cell phone allowance    250.00
Petroleum Marketers  Lawton Renewal    1,432.00
Pierson City of 1571  Water    45.38
Polly***, Troy  Clothing Allowance    225.00
Postmaster (Hornick 101843)  Hornick library box    64.00
Presto-X Inc  Pest Control    119.00
Prevent Child Abuse  2020 HFA Live    99.00
Record Printing & Copy  Envelopes    539.09
Reserve Account  105853  Postage – BOS    116.05
RML Architects LLC  198037  COVID Cares98    14,516.50
Ron Pieper Body Shop  Deputy Vehicle Repair    944.84
Roto Rooter (SC-IA)  Clear drain – jail kit    267.00
Safelite Auto Glass  Deputy Windshield    165.00
Safelite Fulfillment  Vehicle Windshield    165.00
Salmen, Charles  GTC Well Plugging    500.00
Sandage***, Kari  Cell phone allowance-N    100.00
Sanofi Pasteur Inc.  Med Lab Supplies    458.80
Scott’s Custom Sales 105849  Parts #43    650.00
Secretary of State  Francis Taylor Application    30.00
Sergeant Bluff Advocate  Legal Publications    1,208.51
Sharps Compliance  TakeAway Recovery System    8,581.17
Signs By Tomorrow  County Logos – Moville    705.50
Silfies***,Nathan  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Singing Hills Auto  CAR WASHES    316.80
Sioux Body Shop  Deputy Vehicle Repair    1,042.66
Sioux City Journal  Subscription – 52 week    255.00
Sioux City Journal  Employment Ads    859.15
Sioux City Treas. (4 213400)  DH CMG    5,317.32
Sioux City Truck  Parts #929    125.97
Siouxland Chamber  KGrieme Membership Due    282.00
Siouxland Community  Immunization Services    3,027.80
Siouxland District  Fleet Use Moreno    70.20
Siouxland Taxi  CAH Taxi XIX    82.50
Skaare***, Olivia  Mileage    50.03
Snyder***, Dawn M.  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Spectra Baby USA  Breast Pumps    3,547.37
Square Tire Gordon  Oil Change #100    26.75
Stan Houston Equipment  Shop Tools    29.95
Staples Advantage  Office Supplies    981.16
State Hygienic Lab  Arsenic Testing    152.00
Stehr***, Brian  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Summit Food Service  Food    10,735.56
Thompson Electric  Vaccine Freezer Circuit    884.45
Titan Machinery (Ki 105010)  Parts #915    423.70
Titan Machinery Inc 104494  Parts #927    95.00
Tool Depot  Hole saws    69.56
Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19  Car Washes    489.27
United States Postal  Postage Due Account    20.00
UST Testing Service  Monthly Tank Stick Rea    300.00
Vanvoorst***, Josh  Cell phone allowance    300.00
Warrior Hotel  Northwest Iowa Assessors    300.00
Webb, Brooklin  PEO Costs    197.98
Weber***, Kerby G  Pesticide Training class    45.00
Wellmark Blue Cross  12/5/2020 – 12/11/2020    88,213.92
Wells Fargo Financial  Ricoh Lease – 6th Mont    132.25
Western Disposal Inc.  Garbage service-NV20/D    84.50
Western Iowa Tech  Security Institute rep    123,180.13
Wiatel Western Iowa  Shop Telephones    554.97
Wigman Co.  Plumbing supplies    432.50
Woodbury Cnty Treas.  Office Supplies    60.00
Woodbury County Debt  Rent    6,667.00
Ziegler Inc.  Parts & Labor    8,203.77
Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly  Mileage    24.44
———————————————–
Grand Total:    919,720.00

