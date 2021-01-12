Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — December 15, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 12/15/2020

4-Way Stop Shop gas bookmobile 51.57

A-1 Heating And Plumbing Danbury Shop 949.33

Absolute Mobile Shredding Shredding Service 20.00

Access Systems Lease MAINTENANCE CONTRACT 161.96

Accurate Controls Jail door troubleshoot 205.50

Ace Refrigeration Freezer Repair 597.33

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 147.78

Anfinson, Hulda GTC Well Plugging #1 1,000.00

Anthon, City Of Anthon Utilities 109.31

AT&T Mobility TELEPHONE 45.54

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Rugs 183.35

Aventure Staffing & Services Temp Staff COVID Cares 3,682.89

Axon Enterprise Inc. RADIO AND RELATED 733.00

Bales***, Dylan Cell phone allowance 300.00

Bark, Rashel 500203 MH Consultation 165.00

Barnes & Noble books 1,602.46

Bean***, Derek Cell phone allowance 300.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Hood inspection 240.75

Biomerieux Vitec Med Lab Supplies 355.40

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 14.95

Bob Barker Co. Household Supplies 989.34

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 125.33

Book Systems Inc. Pierson branch atrium 795.00

Boulder Co. Sign bolts 72.44

Bremer***, Ivy 103780 CPR Training 15.00

Bremer**, Virgil H. Clothing Allowance 42.75

Bud’s Service Inc. Fleet Oil Change & Wipe 59.00

Centurylink TELEPHONE 272.39

Champ Software Inc. Nightingale Notes 11,517.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 2,284.49

Chesterman CO. Water 447.75

City Farmers Inc. Lawn Service 80.00

Coffee King Inc. Coffee 82.20

Cole Papers Inc. Toilet Paper 619.36

Colorado Serum Co. Med Lab Supplies 155.00

Community Action Agency MIECHV 11,992.09

Concordance Healthcare Med Lab Supplies COVID 867.23

Control Installation Clinic Intake Remote 433.12

Cooperative Gas & Oil Fleet Fuel 99.76

Correctionville Bldg. Shop Supplies 107.05

Counsel (Columbus) Ricoh Maint. Contract 187.10

Country Tire And Service Tire Repair #322 183.94

Crittenton Center 84100 Miechv 40,134.96

CTS Languagelink Professional Services 18.70

Davies Body Shop Parts & Labor #103 640.22

Delta Dental Of Iowa 12/01/2020-12/07/2020 6,793.30

Dental City Med Lab Supplies 71.46

Des Moines Stamp MFG. OFFICE SUPPLIES 352.00

Dixon Constr, Co. BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S 141,617.09

Eakes Office Solutions Custodial Supplies 352.46

Echo Group Emergency lights, LED 360.88

Election Systems ES&S Maint. Contract 51,871.35

Energycap Inc. EnergyCap Express annual 2,600.00

ESO Solutions Inc. Professional Services 2,485.00

FiberComm Phone 3,822.79

Finish Line Fuels Gas and Vehicle Repair 16,760.75

Fisher Healthcare Med Lab Supplies 848.77

Flammang***, Tyler Cell phone allowance 470.34

Floyd Valley Commun Service Area B Prepare 1,717.41

Floyd Valley Health Service Area B Prepare 371.11

Foulk Brothers P & H Sprinkler System Shut 192.50

Foundation Building Metal studs for new ro 306.38

Gale 104302 books LP 255.64

Garvin***, Sheila M. Mileage 97.00

GCC Alliance Concrete Cement 615.00

Goldberg Group Arch 28th St Jail Project 145,611.16

Goulette***, Charlo CPR Online Training 15.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) Tires for JD Gator #33 460.00

Grieme***, Kevin Acuity Scheduler COVID 583.00

Groves Emergency Install Bars on Truck 200.00

Health Services Service Area B Prepare 265.60

Holland Lawn Care Snow Removal NV20 1,374.05

Hornick, City of Water 72.45

Hughes***, Steven Clothing Allowance 181.87

HyVee Drugstore (W 103763) medication 320.98

HyVee Inc. Annual Wellness 64.61

Imko & Diversified Temps 941.62

Inland Truck Parts Parts & Labor #207 428.43

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 270.00

Innovative Benefit 12/7/2020-12/13/2020 4,780.44

Interstate Battery Batteries 46.35

Iowa Environmental Agency Membership Annual 500.00

Iowa Prison Ind. Move Your Way Signs 1,353.24

Iowa Workforce (Ele 100360) Elevator Permit & Insp 175.00

ISSDA 127302 DUES 25.00

JP Cooke Co. Taylor – Name Plate 28.55

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment UNIFORMS 1,397.55

Jackson***, Lori 103882 CPR Online Course 26.50

Jessen Automotive Turn lamp & tire repair 80.97

Jimenez***, Candela Workman’s Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial AgriVision/Bracket 436.21

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Shop Supplies 292.94

Kingsbury Electronics Classroom A Eqpt COVID 13,980.03

Knight***,Tyler Cell phone allowance 150.00

Kruid***, Theresa D. Cell phone allowance 300.00

L A Carlson Contracting M-(K264)–73-97 65,571.95

Language Line Services Interpreter Service 3,018.50

Lechner Lumber LUMBER GUN RANGE 1,406.92

Leeds Pharmacy Workman’s Comp 368.02

Lindsay***, Erik Cell phone allowance 300.00

Long Lones LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 Circuits 462.67

Lopez***, Ana 103546 CPR Heartsaver 15.00

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 15,715.45

Lyon County EMS Service Area B Prepare 215.00

Mail House Mail Service 2,741.19

Mason, Kimberly GTC Well Plugging 500.00

Massey***, Michael Cell phone allowance 300.00

Matheson-Linweld Welding Supplies 93.82

McKesson Medical Med Lab Supplies COVID 780.32

Medela Inc Breast Pumps.. 806.06

Menard’s 199721 Doors 683.58

MercyOne Siouxland Wellness Screenings 31,860.68

Mid Country Machine Paint #323 122.36

Midamerica Books books 370.10

Midwest Alarm Co. Alarm monitoring 128.00

Midwest Alarm Company DPNC alarm monitoring 63.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #221 101.74

Moreno***, Katherine Mileage 24.15

Murphy Tractor Parts & Labor #414 615.30

National Assc Membership Dues 300.00

Nelson***, Heidi 6’ Fold-in-Half Table 251.95

Nelson***, Paige CPR Online Course 15.00

New Cooperative Inc. Propane/Southwood & Li 869.40

Northside Glass Service Deputy Vehicle Repair 214.00

O’Brien County Public Service Area B Prepare 873.48

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 20.70

Office Elements Toner Cartridge 165.88

One Office Solution OFFICE SUPPLIES 493.57

O’Reilly Auto Parts Parts 9.25

Osceola Community Service Area B Prepare 629.54

Pathology Medical Autopsy Fees 1,300.00

Penworthy Company books 211.80

Pepperball Technology PAPPERBALLS 324.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 7,950.69

Petersen, Benjie East Sidewalk Caulking 500.00

Petersen, Tanner Cell phone allowance 250.00

Petroleum Marketers Lawton Renewal 1,432.00

Pierson City of 1571 Water 45.38

Polly***, Troy Clothing Allowance 225.00

Postmaster (Hornick 101843) Hornick library box 64.00

Presto-X Inc Pest Control 119.00

Prevent Child Abuse 2020 HFA Live 99.00

Record Printing & Copy Envelopes 539.09

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 116.05

RML Architects LLC 198037 COVID Cares98 14,516.50

Ron Pieper Body Shop Deputy Vehicle Repair 944.84

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) Clear drain – jail kit 267.00

Safelite Auto Glass Deputy Windshield 165.00

Safelite Fulfillment Vehicle Windshield 165.00

Salmen, Charles GTC Well Plugging 500.00

Sandage***, Kari Cell phone allowance-N 100.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Med Lab Supplies 458.80

Scott’s Custom Sales 105849 Parts #43 650.00

Secretary of State Francis Taylor Application 30.00

Sergeant Bluff Advocate Legal Publications 1,208.51

Sharps Compliance TakeAway Recovery System 8,581.17

Signs By Tomorrow County Logos – Moville 705.50

Silfies***,Nathan Cell phone allowance 300.00

Singing Hills Auto CAR WASHES 316.80

Sioux Body Shop Deputy Vehicle Repair 1,042.66

Sioux City Journal Subscription – 52 week 255.00

Sioux City Journal Employment Ads 859.15

Sioux City Treas. (4 213400) DH CMG 5,317.32

Sioux City Truck Parts #929 125.97

Siouxland Chamber KGrieme Membership Due 282.00

Siouxland Community Immunization Services 3,027.80

Siouxland District Fleet Use Moreno 70.20

Siouxland Taxi CAH Taxi XIX 82.50

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 50.03

Snyder***, Dawn M. Cell phone allowance 300.00

Spectra Baby USA Breast Pumps 3,547.37

Square Tire Gordon Oil Change #100 26.75

Stan Houston Equipment Shop Tools 29.95

Staples Advantage Office Supplies 981.16

State Hygienic Lab Arsenic Testing 152.00

Stehr***, Brian Cell phone allowance 300.00

Summit Food Service Food 10,735.56

Thompson Electric Vaccine Freezer Circuit 884.45

Titan Machinery (Ki 105010) Parts #915 423.70

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #927 95.00

Tool Depot Hole saws 69.56

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 489.27

United States Postal Postage Due Account 20.00

UST Testing Service Monthly Tank Stick Rea 300.00

Vanvoorst***, Josh Cell phone allowance 300.00

Warrior Hotel Northwest Iowa Assessors 300.00

Webb, Brooklin PEO Costs 197.98

Weber***, Kerby G Pesticide Training class 45.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 12/5/2020 – 12/11/2020 88,213.92

Wells Fargo Financial Ricoh Lease – 6th Mont 132.25

Western Disposal Inc. Garbage service-NV20/D 84.50

Western Iowa Tech Security Institute rep 123,180.13

Wiatel Western Iowa Shop Telephones 554.97

Wigman Co. Plumbing supplies 432.50

Woodbury Cnty Treas. Office Supplies 60.00

Woodbury County Debt Rent 6,667.00

Ziegler Inc. Parts & Labor 8,203.77

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly Mileage 24.44

Grand Total: 919,720.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021