Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 29, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 29, 2020

FIFTY-THIRD MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Wright, De Witt, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary/Public Bidder, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for December 29, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 22, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $409,764.91. Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Dustin DeGroot, Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-28-20, $37.04/hour, 8%=$2.82/hr. Promotion from Master Deputy to Deputy Sergeant.; and the promotion of Alexander Jensen, Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-28-20, $30.32/hour, 23%=$5.76/hr. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Jail Sergeant. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept. $37.04/hour.; and for Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $30.32/hour. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Presentation of resolution thanking and commending Dave Drew for his years of service with Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Presentation of resolution thanking and commending Charles Hertz for his years of service with Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the direct sale of the laptop to Supervisor Pottebaum for $200.00. Carried 4-0; Pottebaum abstained. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Dave Gleiser presented a letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding revised flood hazard information for Woodbury County and asked for Board member participation.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to receive the letter. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 4, 2021.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021