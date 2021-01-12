Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — December 8, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 8, 2020

FIFTIETH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Pottebaum was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for December 8, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 1, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $896,068.50. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894726354003, 3209 3rd St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,098

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

East Forty-four and two-thirds feet, (E 44 & 2/3í) of Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3) in Block One (1) of Gaughrans 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3209 3rd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 22nd Day of December, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 22nd Day of December, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $1.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 8th Day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for New Life Community Church of the Nazarene, parcel #894736376012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,099

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, New Life Community Church of the Nazarene is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #894736376012 located in the City of Sioux City, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894736376012

VERLINDENS LOT 10 AND AN IRREG TCT IN SE SW OF 36-89-47 LYING NELY OF RR ROW DESCRIBED AS COM AT NE COR OF SE SW THNC W 618 FT TO POB: THNC S 731 FT. THNC NWLY ALONG RR ROW TO W LINE OF SE SW. THNC N TO NW COR OF SE SW. THNC ELY 708 FT TO POB

WHEREAS, the above-stated property has taxes owing for the 2019/2020, tax year and the parcel is owned by New Life Community Church of the Nazarene. and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely New Life Community Church of the Nazarene is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2019/2020 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of December 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Tuy Nguyen, VIN #58A14539.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,100

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Tuy Nguyen is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 58A14539 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN# 58A14539 1985 Bonnavilla

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Tuy Nguyen.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Ginny Steffens, VIN #01560555K.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,101

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Ginny Steffens is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #01560555K located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #01560555K 1977 Skyline

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Ginny Steffens.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Angel Hernandez, vin #0577164406.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,102

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Angel Hernandez is the titleholder of mobile home VIN #0577164406 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #0577164406 1977 Champion

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Angel Hernandez.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 8th day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the promotion of Jennifer Beeson, Lieutenant-Office Manager, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-09-20, $59,217.60/year, 9.8%=$5,284.56/yr. Promotion from Secretary III to Lieutenant-Office Manager.; the reclassification of Daniel Priestley, Zoning Coordinator, Community and Economic Development, effective 12-18-20 $57,660.26/year, 4%-$2,217.70/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 3 year Salary Increase.; and the reclassification of Scott Mueggenberg, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 12-21-20, $28.07/hour, 6.5%=$1.72/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 5 to Grade 1/Step 6. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $37.40/hour.; for Civilian Lieutenant-Jail, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan: $74,966/year.; for Lieutenant-Office Manager, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan: $59,217.60/year.; and for F/T Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $17.30/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of Deputy Sheriff, County Sheriff Dept.; Secretary III Bookkeeper, County Sheriff Dept.; and P/T Clerk II (.675 FTE), County Treasurer Dept. Copy filed.

To approve the renewal paperwork for Woodbury Countyís medical plan. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Hunt farms for electric line in Grant Township. Copy filed.

To approve the tile line permit in the county right of way for Randy Hunt — Hunt Farms. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the contract and bond for project #L-B(K-46)ó73-97 bridge replacement with Graves Construction for $1,515,008.32. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to a Resolution recommending approval of Humboldt Countyís request to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective July 1, 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,103

RESOLUTION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF HUMBOLDT COUNTY’S REQUEST TO JOIN THE ROLLING HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES REGION EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2021

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has reviewed the Resolution Explanation for the Recommendation and Memorandum of Understanding from the Rolling Hills Community Services Governance Board recommending approval for Humboldt County to enter into partnership with the Rolling Hills Community Services Region; and

WHEREAS, Humboldt County is willing to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region by entering into a 28E Agreement; and

WHEREAS, Humboldt County accepts the terms and conditions of the 28E Agreement established by the Rolling Hills Community Services Region; and

WHEREAS, Humboldt County accepts the Regional Plans as approved by the Governance Board and the Iowa Department of Human Services; and

WHEREAS, Humboldt County agrees to provide a financial contribution to the Rolling Hills Community Services Region based on the terms of the 28E Agreement or other means if accepted into the Region prior to July 1, 2021; and

WHEREAS, Humboldt County agrees to provide payments of the Per Capita Contribution as designated by the Governance Board upon entrance into the Region; and

WHEREAS, the Rolling Hills Community Services Governance Board has passed a motion to allow Humboldt County to enter the Region effective July 1, 2021 should the majority of the member Counties approve a Resolution of the same;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby approves the request of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

SO DATED this 8th day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to a Resolution recommending approval of Pocahontas Countyís request to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective July 1, 2021. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,104

RESOLUTION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY’S REQUEST TO JOIN THE ROLLING HILLS COMMUNITY SERVICES REGION EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2021

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has reviewed the Resolution, Explanation for the Recommendation and Memorandum of Understanding from the Rolling Hills Community Services Governance Board recommending approval for Pocahontas County to enter into partnership with the Rolling Hills Community Services Region; and

WHEREAS, Pocahontas County is willing to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region by entering into a 28E Agreement; and

WHEREAS, Pocahontas County accepts the terms and conditions of the 28E Agreement established by the Rolling Hills Community Services Region; and

WHEREAS, Pocahontas County accepts the Regional Plans as approved by the Governance Board and the Iowa Department of Human Services; and

WHEREAS, Pocahontas County agrees to provide a financial contribution to the Rolling Hills Community Services Region based on the terms of the 28E Agreement or other means if accepted into the Region prior to July 1, 2021; and

WHEREAS, Pocahontas County agrees to provide payments of the Per Capita Contribution as designated by the Governance Board upon entrance into the Region; and

WHEREAS, the Rolling Hills Community Services Governance Board has passed a motion to allow Pocahontas County to enter the Region effective July 1, 2021 should the majority of the member Counties approve a Resolution of the same;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby approves the request of the Pocahontas County Board of Supervisors to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

SO DATED this 8th day of December, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 15, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

