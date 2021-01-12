Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — January 4, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 4, 2021

FIRST MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Board members present were Radig, Ung, De Witt, and Taylor: Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the adoption of current Board of Supervisors Bylaws. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to appoint Supervisor Ung as Temporary Chair to preside over Election of Chairperson. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to appoint Supervisor De Witt as Chairperson for the 2021 session. Carried 4-0 on a roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to appoint Supervisor Ung as Vice-Chairperson. Carried 4-0.

Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer urged the Board to make timely appointments to the Judicial Magistrate Nomination Commission and the Commission to Assess Damages.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for January 4, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to defer on an appointment of to the Third Judicial Department of Correctional Services. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 29, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Engineer, Mark Nahra. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Medical Examiner, Dr. Julie Breiner. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jered Jepsen as County Weed Commissioner. Copy filed.

To approve The Sioux City Journal, The Sergeant Bluff Advocate, and The Moville Record as the County’s official newspapers. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Christine Zellmer-Zant, 2156 220th St., Bronson, to the Conservation Board. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Judy Turner, 1511 Carlin Ave., Sioux City, and Adam Lloyd, 905 Terrtam St., Moville, to the Siouxland District Board of Health. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Leo Jochum, 1691 250th, Salix, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category A — Owner/operators of Agricultural Property; Bob Batcheller, PO Box 3311, Sioux City, and Ruth A Groth, 305 North Cauley Ave., Anthon, to Commission to Assess Damages Category B — Owners of City Property; Coleen R Baker, 3422 Jackson St., Sioux City, Anita Small, 4629 46th St., Sioux City, and Tori Jackson, 103 Virginia St. Ste 100, Sioux City, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category C — Licensed Real Estate Salesman or Real Estate Broker; Patrick Curry, 502 Huntington Court, Sgt. Bluff, Linda Mathison, 5008 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, and Doug Lehman, PO Box 1381, Sioux City, to Commission to Assess Damages Category D — Persons Having Knowledge of Property Values in the County by Reason of their Occupation. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Flora Lee, 1608 Casselman, Sioux City and Jolene Dixon, 1385 Highway 140, Moville to the Judicial Magistrate Nomination Commission. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing the County Engineer to close any secondary road for the purpose of construction, maintenance, or emergencies during 2021.

RESOLUTION #13,118

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER TO CLOSE ANY SECONDARY ROAD FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTION, ROUTINE MAINTENANCE, OR EMERGENCIES DURING 2021

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is concerned about traffic safety involved during construction and maintenance work or during natural or traffic emergencies on the secondary road system, and

WHEREAS, they are further interested in making appropriate traffic accommodations for the traveling public, adjacent landowners and related users during construction and maintenance operations, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors under section 306.41 of the Code of Iowa can delegate the authority to temporarily closure of roads to the County Engineer,

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors give Mark J. Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer the authority to temporarily close sections of highway in Woodbury County’s road system when necessary because of construction, maintenance, emergencies, or natural disaster.

DATED this 4th day of January 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution authorizing the County Engineer to execute Certification of Completion of Work on Federal Aid, State Aid, and Farm to Market Construction during 2020.

RESOLUTION #13,119

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER TO EXECUTE CERTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF WORK ON FEDERAL AID, STATE AID, AND FARM TO MARKET CONSTRUCTION DURING 2020

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that Mark J. Nahra, the County Engineer of Woodbury County, Iowa, be and is hereby designated, authorized, and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute the certification of completion of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications in connection with all Farm-to-Market and federal or state aid construction projects in this county.

Dated at Sioux City, Iowa, this 4th day of January 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 5, 2021.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 14, 2021