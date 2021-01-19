Richard “Dick” Chicoine

Richard “Dick” R. Chicoine, 92, of Sergeant Bluff, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City with Father Peter Nguyen, celebrant. Burial with full military honors followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Richard “Dick” R., the son of William and Bertha (Thompson) Chicoine, was born January 1, 1929 in Akron, Iowa.

Dick grew up in Anthon, Iowa and graduated from Anthon High School. His first job in Anthon was at the town grocery store where he delivered groceries to customers in his wagon.

After high school, Dick started working in Sioux City then he enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. After serving in the military, Dick returned to Sioux City and worked at Armour’s.

While working at Armour’s, Dick met Billie J. Foster and they were united in marriage on June 1, 1963 in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two daughters.

The family made their home in Sioux City and Dick worked at Concrete Pipe Machinery Co., White Drug Sick Room Service, and Mullin Awning and Siding until his retirement.

Dick enjoyed golfing in his early years, family vacations, and watching boxing.

Over the years, Dick and Billie enjoyed playing cards and square dancing. Above all, Dick loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Sergeant Bluff American Legion.

He is survived by his children: Rebecca Twohig of Sergeant Bluff; Janet (Matthew) Zidle of Gorham, ME; Diana (Tom) DiPietro of Roseville, CA; and Laura (Robert) Montano of Stockton, CA; five grandchildren: Brandon Chicoine, Trevor Twohig, Kari Hangman, William Zidle, and Lillian Zidle; and one sister, Sandra Fixsel of Kingsley, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Billie on June 7, 2004; and one brother, John “Jack” Chicoine.