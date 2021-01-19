Anthon City Council Minutes & Claims — January 11, 2021

Anthon City Council

JANUARY 11, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on January 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Absent was Barb Benson. Also present: Karen Newman, Sgt. Rose, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Craig Handke and Tony McFarland. City Attorney Allyson Dirksen was present for entire meeting via speaker phone.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Rose was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 52 hours and 25 minutes, responded to 4 calls for service and spent 3 hours and 45 minutes at the school. Sgt. Rose also informed Council that Lt. Hertz retired and Lt. Don Armstrong will be taking over our monthly police reporting duties.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from December 14, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed,

Resolution 2021-01-496 Approving “The Record” as the official publication for the City of Anthon FY 2021,

and renew Class E Liquor License for E&S Enterprises LLC dba Anthon Mini Mart. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, suggested two members of Council and members of the Anthon Community Center work on formalizing the Community Center development agreement. Council members Boggs and Pithan also agreed on developing the proposal to the City on its intentions and/or restrictions for economic development plans with the City and the Anthon Community Development Corporation.

URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Hamman, to open public hearing at 5:51 p.m. on amendments to the Urban Revitalization Plan. Carried 4-0. No oral or written comments were received on said amendments. Motioned by Boggs, seconded by Petersen to close public hearing at 5:56pm. Carried 4-0. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to adopt

Resolution #2021-01-497 titled “A Resolution of Amending the City of Anthon’s Commercial Urban Revitalization Plan”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays — none.

ORDINANCE 214: Boggs introduced

Ordinance #214 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE CITY OF ANTHON’S

URBAN REVITALIZATION AREA PLAN, AS AMENDED”.

Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #214. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to pass and adopt Ordinance #214. On roll call the vote was: ayes –Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

APPLICATIONS FOR TAX ABATEMENT UNDER URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve application for tax abatement of 101 S. 2nd Ave by applicants Kevin and Jaclynn Clausen. On roll call the vote was: ayes –Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman, to approve application for tax abatement of 121 E. Main St. by applicant Fireside Steakhouse, LLC. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Pithan, to adopt

Resolution #2021-01-498 entitled “A Resolution Adopting the Amended Electric Heat Incentive Program for the City of Anthon, Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

OPEN BURNING: City hall received a request the Council consider a ban on open burning of garbage, leaves, etc., but not fire pits. Council agreed to place notices of open burning ordinance requirements in the paper, as needed.

APPOINTMENTS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to appoint Allyson Dirksen of Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C., Sioux City, Iowa as City Attorney. Carried 4-0. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to appoint Jenifer Umbach as City Clerk. Carried 4-0. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to appoint Craig Handke as the WIMECA Representative. Carried 4-0.

COUNCIL COMMITTEES FY 2021: Mayor Reimer appointed Jerry Boggs Mayor Pro-tem, Allan Pithan & Corey Hamman the Finance Committee, Jerry Boggs & Lisa Petersen the Water Committee, Lisa Petersen & Jerry Boggs the Electric Committee, Corey Hamman & Barb Benson the Streets Committee, Barb Benson & Allan Pithan the Sanitation Committee, Amy Buck the Housing Authority representative, Lisa Petersen the Landfill & E911 representative, Barb Benson & Corey Hamman the Nuisance Committee and Allen Pithan and Mayor Reimer the Economic Development Committee.

2021/2022 BUDGET WORKSHOP: The budget workshop was set for January 25, 2021 at 5:30 pm. Motion by Hamman, seconded by Boggs to hold a public hearing on February 8, 2021 at 5:30 pm on the proposed property tax levy. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Pithan requested Handke determine possibility of placing a light at the Woodbury County hay auction location and an electrical meter at the hay auction trailer. McFarland is further researching into the requested sidewalk/drainage updates on Main Street and 2nd Street. Council agreed to pursue the 2021 MRHD Spring grant. Clerk informed the sale to Van Houten Funeral Homes is complete. Citywide garage sale is scheduled for April 23-24 and Clean-up day will be April 27th pending no COVID restrictions.

December Receipts: General-$17173.40; RUT-$6929.10; LOST-$7144.01; Debt Service-$2368.31; Water-$15714.03; Water Cap Project-$397864.32; Sewer-$8952.68; Electric-$57113.90. Total: $513259.75. Expenses: General-$27746.38; RUT-$1430.81; Water-$17812.49; Water Cap Project-$494668.89; Sewer-$6539.76; Electric-$49260.87. Total: $597459.20.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:43 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

JANUARY 2020 CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $669.73

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER BATTERY $132.95

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,799.05

ARLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $110.00

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.67

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $93.37

BORDER STATES INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLIES $273.59

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62

CENTURY LINK PHONE $68.99

MARK CLOUD SNOW REMOVAL $250.00

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $179.78

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $226.00

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $30.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX $1,907.20

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,107.82

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQUIP SUPPLIES $312.35

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $149.00

HAWKINS INC. SUPPLIES $255.25

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $180.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $2,037.50

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $3,562.22

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJECT PMT 7 $32,585.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES BANNERS $938.00

IPERS IPERS $3,934.14

STEPHANIE JOHNSON DEPOSIT REFUND $300.00

JOY AUTO PARTS BATTERY $130.03

LONG LINES PHONE $444.19

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES $2,825.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $72.97

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES $1,021.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $15.25

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $25.18

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SERVICE LABOR $120.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $1,946.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $151.85

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING $2,470.00

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $3,065.00

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECTRIC SUPPLIES FILTERS & REPAIRS $158.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $5,393.31

WIMECA ENERGY $45,178.76

WOLF TREE SERVICE TREE REMOVAL $1,200.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $185.00

Accounts Payable Total $120,616.67

Payroll Checks $19,191.51

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $139,808.18

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021