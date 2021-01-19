Anthon City Council — Resolution 2021-01-496 (Official Newspaper)

Anthon City Council

RESOLUTION 2021-01-496

RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER FOR THE CITY OF ANTHON

WHEREAS, the City of Anthon, Woodbury County, State of Iowa, is required to name an official publication for the purpose of publication of official notices and other required publications, AND,

WHEREAS, such publication should be available to the general public and have regular circulation in the City of Anthon; AND,

WHEREAS, history of usage and general public expectations support the reappointment of “The Record” as the City’s official publication.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the City of Anthon City Council in session this 11th day of January 2021 that it hereby approves the appointment of The Record as the official publication for the City of Anthon.

__________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Attest:

_______________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

ROLL CALL VOTE

Barbara Benson — ABSENT

Jerry Boggs — AYE

Corey Hamman — AYE

Lisa Petersen — AYE

Allan Pithan — AYE

SEAL:

CLERK’S CERTIFICATE

I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the resolution duly adopted by the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, on the 11th day of January 2021. I further certify that Petersen moved for adoption of said resolution and that Boggs seconded said motion.

_____________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021