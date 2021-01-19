Anthon City Council — Resolution 2021-01-498 (Heat Incentive Program)
Anthon City Council
RESOLUTION #2021-01-498
A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE AMENDED
ELECTRIC HEAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM
FOR THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA.
WHEREAS, the municipal electric utility desires to maintain a system of rebates and kWh credits as an incentive for the use of electricity;
WHEREAS, the City Council has provided for the adoption of an electric heat incentive program under the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, Chapter 110, Section 7; and,
WHEREAS, a Policy Bulletin EH-1 entitled “Electric Heat Incentive Program” was adopted on May 13, 1991 and reviewed periodically with changes being made when necessary;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA:
That the Electric Heat Incentive Program is hereby adopted as amended and shall be effective January 1, 2021; and
That the City Clerk shall maintain an official copy of this Policy Bulletin EH-1 for public inspection.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this 11th day of January, 2021.
ROLL CALL VOTE
Barbara Benson — ABSENT
Jerry Boggs — AYE
Corey Hamman — AYE
Lisa Petersen — AYE
Allan Pithan — AYE
__________________
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
ATTEST: ________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
SEAL
CLERK’S CERTIFICATE
I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the resolution duly adopted by the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, on the 11th day of January 2021. I further certify that Boggs moved for adoption of said resolution and Pithan seconded said motion.
________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 21, 2021