Anthon City Council — Resolution 2021-01-498 (Heat Incentive Program)

Anthon City Council

RESOLUTION #2021-01-498

A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE AMENDED

ELECTRIC HEAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM

FOR THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA.

WHEREAS, the municipal electric utility desires to maintain a system of rebates and kWh credits as an incentive for the use of electricity;

WHEREAS, the City Council has provided for the adoption of an electric heat incentive program under the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, Chapter 110, Section 7; and,

WHEREAS, a Policy Bulletin EH-1 entitled “Electric Heat Incentive Program” was adopted on May 13, 1991 and reviewed periodically with changes being made when necessary;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA:

That the Electric Heat Incentive Program is hereby adopted as amended and shall be effective January 1, 2021; and

That the City Clerk shall maintain an official copy of this Policy Bulletin EH-1 for public inspection.

PASSED AND APPROVED, this 11th day of January, 2021.

ROLL CALL VOTE

Barbara Benson — ABSENT

Jerry Boggs — AYE

Corey Hamman — AYE

Lisa Petersen — AYE

Allan Pithan — AYE

__________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST: ________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

SEAL

CLERK’S CERTIFICATE

I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the resolution duly adopted by the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, on the 11th day of January 2021. I further certify that Boggs moved for adoption of said resolution and Pithan seconded said motion.

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021