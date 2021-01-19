Anthon City Counil — Resolution 2021-01-497 (Urban Revitalization Plan)

Anthon City Council

RESOLUTION #2021-01-497

RESOLUTION AMENDING THE CITY OF ANTHON

COMMERCIAL URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN

WHEREAS, the City of Anthon, Iowa (“City), by Resolution No. 94-07-66, on July 11, 1994, declared the desirability of having an Urban Revitalization Plan covering all of the commercially zoned areas of the City to accommodate and encourage property owners to improve their properties in said commercial areas for the purpose of revitalization of said area; and

WHEREAS, the City, by Resolution No. 94-08-70, on August 8, 1994, established said Urban Revitalization Plan Area covering all of the commercially zoned areas of the City in accordance with the written terms of the plan; and

WHEREAS, the written terms of the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan did not contain any expiration date for the duration of the plan but instead provided only an estimate of how long the plan may stay in existence and further expressed that consistent with Iowa Code § 404.7 that the plan may be repealed when the desired level of the revitalization has been attained or economic conditions are such that the continuation of the exemption granted would cease to be of benefit to the City; and

WHEREAS, following the establishment of the Urban Revitalization Plan Area covering all of the commercially zoned areas of the City, the City Council has never repealed the plan and the plan and area designated for urban revitalization has remained in existence since establishment; and

WHEREAS, the City desires to amend the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan documents to amend the date that the approved applications shall be forwarded to the county assessor and clarify the duration of the plan; and

WHEREAS, in compliance with Iowa Code § 404.2, a public hearing has been conducted on the proposed amendments to the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of the City to continue the Urban Revitalization Plan, as amended, and designated Plan Area covering all of the commercially zoned areas of the City pursuant to Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa to facilitate possible opportunities for economic development of property.

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, that:

1. The City’s Urban Revitalization Plan documents for the Urban Revitalization Plan Area covering all of the commercially zoned areas of the City shall be amended as follows:

a. Paragraph F of the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan shall be stricken in its entirety and the following inserted in its place:

F. Applicable Revitalization

The purpose of the Urban Revitalization Plan is to stimulate the development of more commercial building, therefore, the plan is applicable to all commercial property within the district. The plan shall remain a designated revitalization area until the City Council determines that the desired level of revitalization has been attained or economic conditions are such that the continuation of the exemption granted by Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa would cease to be of benefit to the City.

b. In Paragraph H of the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan, the date by which the City Council shall forward for review all approved applications to the appropriate local county assessor shall be by February 1, of each year.

2. The City shall by ordinance codify the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan Area and Urban Revitalization Plan, as amended herein.

3. It is necessary and in the best interest of the City to continue the City’s Urban Revitalization Plan, as amended, covering the Plan Area of all of the commercially zoned areas of the City pursuant to Chapter 404 of the Code of Iowa to facilitate possible opportunities for economic development of property.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

PASSED AND APPROVED, this 11th day of January, 2021.

ROLL CALL VOTE

Barbara Benson – ABSENT

Jerry Boggs – AYE

Corey Hamman – AYE

Lisa Petersen – AYE

Allan Pithan – AYE

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

CLERK’S CERTIFICATE

I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of the resolution duly adopted by the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, on the 11th day of January, 2021. I further certify that Boggs moved for adoption of said resolution and that Hamman seconded said motion.

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021