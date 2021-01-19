Bronson City Council — January 12, 2021

Bronson City Council Minutes

January 12, 2021

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing and we all wore masks

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Dave West, Chad Merchant, Brandi Jessen, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of December, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 37 hrs. and 43 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 2 hours performing school related activities.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Dylan reported that they had 5 calls last month. He reported that they are out of N95 masks. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to allow Dylan to order supplies at around $100.00. Muffler needs fixed on the ambulance and servicing of the ambulance has been 2 years. Council approved to have the ambulance go to Knoepfler to get things repaired.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Solar sign is ready to be put up. Pavement has been marked and it has a solar battery. Mayor Garnand said he has signs to put up at the brush pile marking where grass should go and where trees and bushes should be dropped off. Mayor asked CJ to put them on posts. Mayor Garnand said he would contact Al Schwarz to take down Christmas lights around town.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. Nick reported that there about 6 houses that still need to make appointments to put in new meters. Nick reported that the MRHD grant is open for applications. Nick had quotes for all fixtures on the light poles at the park go LED retro conversion and also bridge lighting. Total would be around $6660.00. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have Clerk Jessen fill out the application for the MRHD grant.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

61.14

General

7072.17 11,921.67

Garbage

2279.65 1630.42

Road Use Tax

3082.43 3060.31

Ambulance

774.80 252.98

Water

6599.95 13,383.38

Sewer

1826.34 1836.65

Local Option Sales Tax

3854.38 1583.33

Insurance

339.83 0.00

DEC. TOTAL REVENUE

$25,890.69

DEC. DISBURSEMENTS

$33,668.74

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge discussed the upcoming budget with the council. It was discussed that they would work on the budget on Feb. 9th meeting a little and then also have a special meeting on Feb. 10th to finish up. Treasurer Junge went over the max levy for the town and there will be a public hearing at 6:00 on Feb. 9th regular meeting at City Hall on the max levy and pass a resolution.

Treasurer Junge also reported that there should be a transfer of $30,000.00 from Local Option to the water account in order to pay the remaining bills on the water meter project. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the transfer of money.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular December 8th meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JANUARY 2021 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $62.44

Moville Record publication of minutes $106.34

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

Metering & Tech Solutions new water meters $6837.38

LED Lighting Solutions Flashing School sign $1833.54

HAKA LLC ambulance $69.62

Brown Supply meter couplings $288.00

Brown Supply water meter fittings $192.50

Menards Christmas tree and decorations $444.80

PCC ambulance billings $77.48

ACCO chlorine $187.40

LP Gill 3rd qtr $1610.00

Jay Lan Oct. weed control $887.00

D&H Plumbing installation of meters $2540.50

D&H Plumbing installation of meters $1570.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $150.00

Menards bottled water for city hall $7.61

Brown Supply brass meter couplings $192.00

MTS water meters $1939.82

MTS water meters $2805.76

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution for city positions: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #1-2021 to make the following appointments:

City Clerk: Lindy Jessen

Treasurer: Monica Junge

City Attorney: Glenn A. Metcalf

2. Resolution for Records Custodian: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #2-2021 to designate the City Clerk, Lindy Jessen, to keep and maintain the primary records of the City of Bronson.

Bronson ambulance records will be maintained by Dylan Hinds, except for cash receipts, which are maintained by the City Clerk.

3. Resolution naming depository: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #3-2021 naming Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa as the official depository for the City of Bronson.

4. Resolution adopting the Model Investment Policy: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #4-2021 adopting the model investment policy for the City of Bronson.

5. Mayor Garnand made his appointments to the council.

6. Lien on property: Attorney Metcalf brought the papers to put a lien on a property in Bronson that has delinquent water bills. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #5-2021 approving on putting a lien on the property.

7. Mayor Garnand had a virtual meeting with FEMA on revised preliminary flood hazard data. It was a Community mapping project for Woodbury County. Website to view maps: http://iowafloodmaps.org.

8. Jay-Lan contract for 2021 season: Council read over the contract and there was a motion from Councilman West and second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the contract for a prepay cost of $2474.73.

9. COVID-19 Indicator trends: Woodbury County experienced another small increase in the percent positive indicator, while number of new cases remained flat. Councilwoman Jessen reported that cases at the school are minimal.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman West: wanted to make sure from now on the ambulance gets an annual service and not go two years for a service like this time.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: wanted to know what council and mayor thought about taking Xmas decorations on the tree down, but put more flags in their place and leave lighted patriotic tree up for Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day. Council approved.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021