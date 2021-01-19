Cushing City Council Minutes & Wages — January 5, 2021

Cushing City Council

January 5, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Alex Rabbass and Mary Tyler.

Also present: Tom Grafft with ISG, Sgt. Rose, Gary Merkel

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) December 1, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

A1 Heating & Plumbing Library Furnace Repair 117.12

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 181.90

AT&T Firemen Cell 62.01

Barnes & Noble Library 0.75

Boerner & Goldsmith Lawyer Fees 166.67

Carstens Distribution Ice Melt 100.00

Chuck Knoben City Truck Repair 808.98

Contractors Supply Gaco Patch 333.09

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books 105.68

Feld Fire Fire Dept Fitting 139.90

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 221.50

Hoffman Agency Bond Renewal 175.00

IA Library Association Operator Services 25.00

ISG Operator Services 450.00

New Lift Station 5248.45

Jacob’s Electric City Sign Repair 661.33

Joy Auto Fire Truck Repairs 306.06

MCI Telephone 29.48

Mid-American Electricity 914.29

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel 81.33

NW REC Standpipe Light 127.05

One Source Printer Ink 367.06

PCC Ambulance Billing 212.38

The Record Publishing Fees 502.82

Rehab Systems Sewer Jet Vac/Cleaning 1180.00

SCE Valve Replacement at Lagoons 7910.86

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 58.32

Stevenson Hardware City Parts 0.50

Storey Kenworthy Cemetery Deed Books 828.59

Terry Clarkson Burials/Tree Removal 4650.00

USPS Stamps 55.00

Woodall Electric Wellhouse Repairs 1465.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assist 600.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 9568.70

Library 200.09

Road Use 1900.70

Water Fund 3719.75

Sewer Fund 2124.00

Solid Waste Fund 1956.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 19,469.49

Sheriff’s Report: Sgt. Rose reported that Cushing had 3 calls last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given.

City Maintenance: Council discussed mowing for cemetery this year. Clerk instructed to place add looking for bids.

E911/Landfill Board: Merkel gave report.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committee & Appointments. Council discussed and Joy made a motion to keep all the committees the same, and to retain The Record and UBI. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business

• ISG. Tom Grafft discussed with council the bids for lift station project. Grafft will have resolutions and contracts for council to approve.

• Mosquito Spraying. After some discussion, council would like to table approval until clerk gets some answers to a few questions council had.

• Motion made by Joy to set the date for public hearing to Set the Tax Levy for FY21-22 on February 2, 2021. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• Wages for FY21-22, starting July 1, 2021. Motion made by Joy to raise wages for all city employees 3%, seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

• Windstream Project. Motion made by VanHouten to approve the request from Windstream to install fiberoptics for internet. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2021:01

Motion by Rabbass to set the public hearing for February 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to set the tax levy maximum for FY21-22. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:30 p.m.

____________________

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: ___________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

2020 Gross Wages:

Colin Carstens 1776.15

David Carstens 17,321.89

Elaine Droegmiller 5294.41

Nicole Huisinga 19,274.98

Don Joy, Jr. 600.00

Shawn Joy 440.00

Robert O’Connell 120.00

Alexander Rabbass 400.00

Mary Tyler 280.00

Jesse VanHouten 400.00

Jerel Wittrock 413.38

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021