Cushing City Council Minutes & Wages — January 5, 2021

| | 0

Cushing City Council
January 5, 2021
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Alex Rabbass and Mary Tyler.

Also present:   Tom Grafft with ISG, Sgt. Rose, Gary Merkel

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) December 1, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits
Motion passed 5/0.

Claims
A1 Heating & Plumbing  Library Furnace Repair    117.12
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    181.90
AT&T  Firemen Cell    62.01
Barnes & Noble  Library    0.75
Boerner & Goldsmith  Lawyer Fees    166.67
Carstens Distribution  Ice Melt    100.00
Chuck Knoben  City Truck Repair    808.98
Contractors Supply  Gaco Patch    333.09
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Books    105.68
Feld Fire Fire Dept Fitting    139.90
Foundation Analytical Lab  Water testing    221.50
Hoffman Agency  Bond Renewal    175.00
IA Library Association  Operator Services     25.00
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
New Lift Station    5248.45
Jacob’s Electric  City Sign Repair    661.33
Joy Auto  Fire Truck Repairs    306.06
MCI  Telephone    29.48
Mid-American  Electricity    914.29
New Cooperative  Fire Dept. Fuel    81.33
NW REC  Standpipe Light    127.05
One Source  Printer Ink    367.06
PCC  Ambulance Billing    212.38
The Record  Publishing Fees    502.82
Rehab Systems  Sewer Jet Vac/Cleaning    1180.00
SCE  Valve Replacement at Lagoons    7910.86
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    58.32
Stevenson Hardware  City Parts    0.50
Storey Kenworthy  Cemetery Deed Books    828.59
Terry Clarkson  Burials/Tree Removal    4650.00
USPS  Stamps    55.00
Woodall Electric  Wellhouse Repairs    1465.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  Paramedic Assist    600.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    9568.70
Library    200.09
Road Use    1900.70
Water Fund    3719.75
Sewer Fund    2124.00
Solid Waste Fund    1956.25
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    19,469.49

Sheriff’s Report: Sgt. Rose reported that Cushing had 3 calls last month.

Library Report: Report given.

Clerk Report: Report given.

City Maintenance: Council discussed mowing for cemetery this year.  Clerk instructed to place add looking for bids.

E911/Landfill Board: Merkel gave report.

Old 20 CDC: No report given.

Committee & Appointments.  Council discussed and Joy made a motion to keep all the committees the same, and to retain The Record and UBI.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0.
Motion made by Wittrock to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

General Business
• ISG.  Tom Grafft discussed with council the bids for lift station project.  Grafft will have resolutions and contracts for council to approve.

• Mosquito Spraying.  After some discussion, council would like to table approval until clerk gets some answers to a few questions council had.

• Motion made by Joy to set the date for public hearing to Set the Tax Levy for FY21-22 on February 2, 2021.  Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0.

• Wages for FY21-22, starting July 1, 2021.  Motion made by Joy to raise wages for all city employees 3%, seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.

• Windstream Project.  Motion made by VanHouten to approve the request from Windstream to install fiberoptics for internet.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion passed 5/0.

Resolutions
Resolution 2021:01  
Motion by Rabbass to set the public hearing for February 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to set the tax levy maximum for FY21-22.  Seconded by Tyler.  Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 8:30 p.m.
____________________
Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: ___________
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

2020 Gross Wages:
Colin Carstens    1776.15
David Carstens    17,321.89
Elaine Droegmiller    5294.41
Nicole Huisinga    19,274.98
Don Joy, Jr.    600.00
Shawn Joy    440.00
Robert O’Connell    120.00
Alexander Rabbass    400.00
Mary Tyler    280.00
Jesse VanHouten    400.00
Jerel Wittrock    413.38

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 21, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment