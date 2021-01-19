Lawton City Council — January 6, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

January 6, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on January 6, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City clerk Tricia Jernberg, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Blake Stubbs, Marie Farrell, Clark Hummel, Lori Hummel, Carly Hummel, Chris Countryman, Sgt. Troy Tadlock

Agenda: Discussion of water rates was added to the agenda. Motion was moved by Saunders, second by Otto to approve the additional discussion of water rates and the rest of the agenda as posted.

Public Forum: No one present to speak during public forum.

Sheriff’s Report: Sgt. Tadlock was present with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s report for December. Lawton was patrolled 50 hours and 10 minutes and deputies responded to 4 calls for service. Deputies spent 4 hours and 15 minutes in the Lawton-Bronson Schools.

Fire Report: December report was presented by Mayor Pedersen. There were 3 calls for service, and CPR training was conducted. It was reported there were 51 calls for service in the year of 2020.

Clerk’s Report: Clerk reported Christmas lighting winners were chosen and notified, payment to be distributed. City hall received: a thank you for the maintenance department’s work on the alleys, a couple work requests from residents, a $100 donation from a local business owner to go toward a utility bill that was behind, approval notification for $1,000 in an ICAP Grant to go towards reimbursement for safety expenses, 2 building permits (Lourens- for a fence and Krohn for a new garage), and 1 citizen complaint. Also had a resident ask about snow removal from the walking trail. After discussion it was decided the city will remove snow after streets and alleys are clear. Siouxland District Health decided the town-wide sidewalk audit will be scheduled for springtime. Reminder to council and public that meetings will change to the second Wednesday of the month beginning February. Ken Eyers sent a year-end report from the Lawton Ambulance. They are one of three Paramedic services in Woodbury County. Their current roster includes five paramedics, twelve EMT’s, five drivers, and one student responder. They responded to 119 calls for service in 2020 compared to 106 in 2019, with their highest volume at 121 in 2017.

Mayor’s Report: Mayor Pedersen reported he had: met with public works director to asses streets, visited with a resident about parking in front of neighbor’s house, investigated a dog that got out of a backyard, reviewed the complaint on visibility at Cedar and Main, attended a budget meeting with Moville, met with an engineer for Main St street project, attended a SIMPCO meeting and Emergency Management meeting both via zoom, worked with employee and workers compensation on return to work, discussed with Moville mayor on city inspector, discussed with public works director to transition to a more administrative role, reviewed the CIP, reviewed the Lawton Comprehensive Plan and would like to discuss it further, asked public works director to put equipment into CIP for replacements, worked on starting informal committees/groups to work toward items that they think could help the City of Lawton, and extended a thank you to clerk and public works director on their work towards the budget. Saunders asked about engineer for Main St street project. Heiss asked attorney about going into closed session regarding personnel. Attorney explained the ability to go into a “non-meeting” instead.

Public Works Report: Alley maintenance was completed, working on budget numbers for FY22, and was complimented on snow removal after last storm. Tool inventory has been continued to be worked on.

Attorney Report: Metcalf reported nothing out of the ordinary in the last month.

Minutes: It was moved by Heiss second by Saunders, to approve the minutes of the December regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the December disbursements, December claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Utility Billing Trial Balance and Accounts Receivable Audit Reports: It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit reports.

RESOLUTION 2021-01

Depository Resolution

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2021-01 Depository Resolution naming Security National Bank as the depository and naming the signers on the accounts. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members voting aye. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2021-02

Approval of Investment Policy

It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2021-02 Approval of Investment Policy. Attorney Metcalf discussed then a roll call vote was taken with all members voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2021-03

Appointing City Clerk, City Attorney, and Public Works Director

It was moved by Heiss, second by Baltushis, to approve Resolution 2021-03 Appointing City Clerk, City Attorney, and Public Works Director. A roll call vote was taken with all members voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2021-04

Records Custodian Resolution

It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2021-04 Records custodian resolution. A roll call vote was taken with all members voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

Library Budget: After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the Woodbury County Library asking for FY22 and it will be included in the FY22 budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Employee Health Benefits: Chris Countryman was in attendance to present the information of the new benefit year. After discussion it was decided the city would pay up to $550 per employee per month toward employee monthly health premium, dental and vision insurance would be at the cost of the employee. If the monthly premium does not meet the $550, the difference does not get applied to other expenses. Countryman to meet with employees about extra benefits they can enroll in. It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve up to $550 towards employee monthly premium. Motion carried, with Heiss, Hennings, Otto, Sanders voting aye and Baltushis voting nay. City to setup a 125 plan with Eagle Ridge. Moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the setup of a plan with Eagle Ridge. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Budget Workshop: Workshop date to be January 20, in city hall, at 6:30pm. Discussion followed about some items for the budget, including community beautification on the empty school lot.

Public Works Purchases: Justin Dunnington presented the need for a new welder for the public works department. After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the purchase of a new welder for the price of $2821.40 plus other supporting materials. Motion carried, with Heiss, Saunders, Otto, Hennings voting aye, and Baltushis voting nay. It was also presented the need of a new truck. After discussion it was decided to price the current truck for trade-in and revisit next meeting.

Fire Department Vehicle: It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the payment of $48,530.10 as the city’s share of the truck cost. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Recodification of the Lawton Ordinance Book: After discussion it was agreed to not move forward with updating and recodification of the Lawton Ordinance book at this time.

Lawton Comprehensive Plan: Discussion on how things have gone and the want to see what the needs are in town. Some things discussed include: city hall/community center/library upgrades, street repairs, and Tara Way Park. Council to bring ideas to include in plan to mayor. Lori Hummel expressed concerns about trees on Cedar St. Council asked public works and mayor to reassess trees in need of removal and trimming.

Street Repairs: After discussion it was decided to move forward with plans to repair end of Tara Way, Main St down to Linden, price it out to continue Main St to Elm/Cedar St., and Birch and Cedar repairs with Scott Gernhart with True Engineering. It was moved by Saunders, second by Hennings to move forward to start bid process. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Friendship Center and City Hall Upgrades: After discussion it was decided to move forward with upgrades to the Friendship Center and City Hall. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve the upgrades of flooring, paint, wall construction, and continue pricing options out. Marie Farrell suggested asking local businesses to invest or donate.

City Inspector: Discussion on having an agreement with other local towns of sharing a city inspector to regulate building permits, nuisances, abandoned cars and buildings. It was decided it would not be in the city’s best interest right now with the workload we have.

Employee Handbook: After discussion it was decided to adjust the sick day policy to include immediate family sickness. It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto to adjust the policy. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Building permits were discussed. One to be denied and one needing to be researched further. Ideas were discussed for intersection of Main and Cedar to help with visibility.

Water Rates: Discussion on reducing water rates. Decided to revisit.

With no further business it was motioned by Otto, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting at 8:05pm. Motion carried, with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Lawton Claims and Revenues Report — December 2020

ACCO UNLIMITED Chlorine $290.80

BOMGAARS Shop supplies $546.21

BROWN SUPPLY Meter box Wrench $68.75

CITY OF LAWTON Fire Dept. Water $53.83

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $692.30

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Fire-soap dispenser, CH org $78.19

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,406.36

EGR INSURANCE Surety Bond Renewal $180.00

EQUIPMENT BLADES Blades $287.00

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS Salt $2,175.00

HAKA Toolcat F250 fuel $384.20

HYDRAULIC Adapter for ’97 Louisville Plow $12.92

IOWA DEPT. OF REV-PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,269.00

IMFOA IMFAO Membership Dues $50.00

IOWA ONE CALL locates $31.50

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES Signs, brackets, and posts $741.30

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. Membership Dues IA Rural Water $233.67

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,890.71

JODI PETERSON Consultation services $651.75

JOHNSON PROPANE INC Waste water propane tank $44.40

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LP GILL 2nd Qtr Landfill Fee $4,540.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL Wastewater testing $205.00

MENARD’S – SIOUX CITY Maintenance supplies $115.44

METCALF LAW OFFICE Legal Services $350.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $2,577.57

MPIRE HEATING & COOLING boiler/pumps at h20 treatment plant $10,000.00

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE Vehicle maintenance $92.99

REHAB SYSTEMS INC. Jet Vac Sewer Lines $7,840.95

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. Blades $640.44

SOOLAND BOBCAT Bobcat repairs and parts $1,262.08

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Stump grinder rental $250.00

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY Paper and office supplies $33.82

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT Light for 10ft Boss plow $317.07

THE RECORD Publishing fees 10/2020 $333.93

TREAS ST IA Water Excise Tax November 2020 $773.00

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING Road Salt and delivery $2,152.00

USABLUEBOOK Water testing chem and tubes $348.59

WELLMARK health insurance premium $780.55

WESTERN DISPOSAL, INC. October Garbage $6,073.08

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone services $625.13

CLAIMS TOTAL $53,579.53

Total Claims paid by Fund: General $18,919.38, Fire $330.91, Road Use Tax $7,717.55, Water $16,228.47, Sewer $10,383.22

Total Revenues by Fund: General $19,917.70, Fire $200.00, Road Use Tax $11,135.62, Local Option Sales Tax $10,777.36, Water $11,955.17, Sewer $11,862.89

