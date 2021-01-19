Moville City Council Minutes — January 6, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, John Parks, Joel Robinson, Mike Ofert, and Tom Conolly are present.

Malm motioned to approve the agenda with the correction to the Call to Order time of 5:30 instead of 6:00, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for December, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the Journal Entries, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez and Chris Kim. Jerry Sailer arrived at around 5:55 pm.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He informed the council that he is working on many changes to the Police Department including new vision, mission statement, uniforms, and policy manual as well as finalizing numbers for the upcoming budget.

Council considered Resolution 2021-1 Appointing City Clerk. Malm motioned to appoint Jodi Peterson as City Clerk, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-2 appointing City Attorney. Robinson motioned to appoint Chad Thompson, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-3 approving Security National Bank and United Bank of Iowa as approved banking institutions. Parks motioned to approve this Resolution 2021-3, seconded by Malm. Ayes motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2021-4 appointing records custodians. Robinson motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Resolution 2021-5 approving the Investment Policy. Parks motioned to approve the Resolution 2021-5, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2021-6 appointing Planning and Zoning Board members. Robinson motions to approve appointment of the Planning and Zoning Board Members, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor Jim Fisher appointed Tom Conolly as Mayor Pro-Tem. Malm motions to approve the appointment, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers purchase of cabinets for the Fire Station kitchen and Council room kitchenette for $1000. Malm motions to approve this purchase, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed and finalized Budget meeting schedule. Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

Ofert asked Rodriguez about enforcement of the new overnight parking ordinance on Main Street and noted that he had seen fewer cars out of compliance recently. Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Council signed up for 2021 Committees.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 6:05 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021