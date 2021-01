Ray Miller, age 43, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on January 4, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ray was a kind and gentle soul. He loved spending time with family and making people laugh.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Chuck and Kristy Miller of Moville, IA; his sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Brent; a nephew and niece that he was so proud of; and numerous extended family and friends.