River Valley School Board Minutes — January 6, 2021
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
01/06/2021 — 6:30 PM
Board Room
Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approve Agenda
Voting Unanimously Approved
5. Discuss Potential Superintendent Options with Dr. Steve Oberg — Dr. Steve Oberg joined via zoom. He spoke on his experiences as a superintendent and answered questions from the board.
6. Closed Session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i
Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.
Board entered into closed session at 7:23 p.m. Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 8:19 p.m.
A. Motion to Enter Closed Session
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
7. Adjourn — The meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
