River Valley School Board Minutes — January 6, 2021

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

01/06/2021 — 6:30 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approve Agenda

Voting Unanimously Approved

5. Discuss Potential Superintendent Options with Dr. Steve Oberg — Dr. Steve Oberg joined via zoom. He spoke on his experiences as a superintendent and answered questions from the board.

6. Closed Session under Iowa Code 21.5.1.i

Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.

Board entered into closed session at 7:23 p.m. Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 8:19 p.m.

A. Motion to Enter Closed Session

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

7. Adjourn — The meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 21, 2021