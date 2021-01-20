Troy Calhoun

Troy Charles Calhoun, 83, of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

A Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Southern Hills Baptist Church (4301 Old Lakeport Road, Sioux City, Iowa 51106) with Reverend Dr. David Miller officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.christy-smith.com

Troy was born May 15, 1937, in Sikeston, Missouri, to Charles and Edith (Ayers) Calhoun. He graduated from Sikeston High School and then attended Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

He later transferred to University of Missouri at Rolla, Missouri, where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering.

Troy married Sandra J. Stormer September 6, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. Troy worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Tennessee; McDonald Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri; B.F. Goodrich Chemical Co. in Paducah, Kentucky. He then relocated to Sioux City in 1969 where he worked at IBP until he retired in July 1993. In August of 1993, Troy and Sandra moved to Russia for two years doing Christian Missionary work.

After their return to Lawton, Troy began farming, never fully retiring until his health failed.

Troy was an active member of Southern Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, hunting, boating, camping, horseback riding and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Calhoun of Lawton, Iowa; two sons, David (Pam) Calhoun of Bronson, Iowa and Stephen (Kristy) Calhoun of South Sioux City, Nebraska; two daughters, Pam (Gary) White of Kansas City, Missouri and Susanne Calhoun (Brad) of Lawton, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Jane Marler of Kansas City, Kansas; two sisters-in-law, Janet Calhoun of Dallas, Texas and Christine (Gene) Moniz of St. Louis, Missouri.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lawanda Lee Compton and Charlotte Ann Pierson; and his twin brother, Travis Calhoun.