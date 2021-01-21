Representative Tom Jeneary — January 21, 2021

This session we are prioritizing some impacts that the state has seen due to COVID-19, with one of the most important topics of keeping our kids in school and in the classroom. I too agree with Governor Reynolds that we need to keep our students in school. Over the past ten months, we have seen firsthand the impacts that remote learning has made on our students. With falling test scores, lower reading comprehension scores, and the lack of reliable broadband in our rural areas – it is beyond time to reassess the current situation and keep our kids in the classroom. I commend our teachers, aides, principals, food service employees, custodial and maintenance staff for going above and beyond to keep our students in the classroom.

The COVID-19 situation has been evolving over the last ten months has shown that childcare in this state is in crisis. This crisis has only been exasperated because of the COVID-19 situation. Parents are continuing to struggle to find reliable, affordable childcare and that this year we will be committed to find ways to expand access in all corners of the state.

Another topic that is important is reliable and affordable broadband for the State of Iowa and our district. This system was put to the stress test in March when almost everything went online. Today, that system is still being stressed and it’s never been a better time to connect Iowans to the internet. That’s why this year, the House of Representatives set up the Information Technology Committee – in order to find ways to improve internet services so that our communities can expand and we can retain our younger generations to our rural areas.

As always if you have any questions, comments, or concerns – do not hesitate to reach out.

Respectfully,