Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 19, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

January 19, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 19, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

1. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2021-22 budget.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 28, 2021