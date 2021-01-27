| logout
Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 19, 2021
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting –
January 19, 2021
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 19, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
BUSINESS
1. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2021-22 budget.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 28, 2021