Lawton-Bronson Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Lawton-Bronson

School Calendar — 2021-2022 School Year

Location: High School Library

Date of Hearing: February 8, 2021

Time of Hearing: 7:00 PM

The Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar at the above-noted location and time. At the hearing, any resident may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed calendar.

Thursday, January 28, 2021