Lawton-Bronson Notice of Public Hearing

| | 0

Notice of Public Hearing
Proposed Lawton-Bronson
School Calendar — 2021-2022 School Year

Location: High School Library
Date of Hearing: February 8, 2021
Time of Hearing: 7:00 PM

The Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar at the above-noted location and time. At the hearing, any resident may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed calendar.

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 28, 2021

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment