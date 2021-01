Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — January 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

January 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 230.50

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 163.84

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 1,818.03

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 340.37

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 562.71

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. repairs on bus 1,312.25

DEMME LEARNING PRIMER UNIVERSAL SET 162.00

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MEDICAL AND SUPPLIES REIMBURSEMENT 55.46

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Dish Machine repair 356.11

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 8,326.82

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOHNSON CONTROLS FIRE PROTECTION LP FIRE ALARM REPAIR 28.67

JOSTEN’S, INC. Diplomas and covers 118.07

KOEHLER, RANDI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

LEFLER, AMY COOPERATING TEACHER STIPEND 200.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Repair bass guitar 95.54

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,270.71

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS Fix rock chip 69.95

MOSEMAN, CHAD MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 180.32

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 234.71

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 150.80

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS

TEACHER CHAIRS 1,148.00

sped panel dividers

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION TEACHER SUPPLIES 119.33

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Filter, 12qts. Hyd-fluid, belts and bla 510.37

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 201.02

SCHOLASTIC BOOK CLUBS classroom books 24.50

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. BUTCHER PAPER AND OFFICE SUPPLIES 284.24

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL SPED BILLING 12,183.65

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE Tempered glass panels 176.00

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 164.84

SHOOK, CHAD

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 87.12

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 83,891.09

STATELINE-ELECTRIC north entry light 165.93

US BANK STATE DANCE 7,289.55

Supplies for lab

SPED Textbook

Ind. Tech Consumable Supplies

BrainPopJr subscription

CPR instructor renewal

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 93.96

VERIZON Verizon Hot Spots for Distance Learning 240.06

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

COLLEGE CLASSES 14,206.40

GATEWAY TO COLLEGE

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,193.38

Fund Total: 148,189.30

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 1,543.51

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA 1,695.00

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 4,880.51

US BANK FACE SHIELDS 25.49

Fund Total: 8,144.51

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 80.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 411.32

CHRISTIANS, AARON OFFICIAL 220.00

DEJONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 140.00

ERNST, LOGAN OFFICIAL 180.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 100.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. SHEET MUSIC 60.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 190.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC SUPPLIES, BOOKS 208.70

NASP ENTRY FEE 154.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 80.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR OFFICIAL 220.00

REEKERS, CHAD OFFICIAL 70.00

SPENCER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE.. 150.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK SCRIPTS, SPEECH COSTUMES, ARCHERY MEDALS, ENTRY FEES, LODGING, TRAVEL MEALS, FFA SUPPLIES, POPCORN MACHINE, VOLLEYBALL BOOKLETS, CHEER UNIFORMS, BASKETBALL CARTS, CONCESSION SUPPLIES 4,290.46

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY YEARBOOK DEPOSIT 420.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 65.00

Fund Total: 7,259.48

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 4,452.00

Fund Total: 4,452.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK CPR First aid training 194.89

Fund Total: 194.89

PRESCHOOL

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 17.50

MARTIN BROS SNACKS 53.36

Fund Total: 70.86

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

PRINT TRANSFORMATIONS signage at Bronson and Lawton 5,826.85

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC VMWare Renewal 583.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC. Replacement lights for Plow Trucks 857.64

Fund Total: 7,267.49

DEBT

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

