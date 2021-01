Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — January 11, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

• Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Schram, and Streck

• Absent: None

• Others: two guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM. All present.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $139,987.65; Management $6,962.87; PPEL $887; Infrastructure $23,998.66; Extra&Hourly Pay $90,991.39

E. Activity Account: $9,965.35

F. School Meal Program: $33,251.07

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications – none

B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve $213,765 of Modified Allowable Growth for our At-Risk/Dropout Prevention program for the 2021-2022 school year.

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2021- 2022

B. Health Insurance

C. COVID-19 Mitigation and Spectator Attendance

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2021

B. Spring Coaches

C. 2021-2022 School Calendar

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 8, 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:47 PM.

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO 1-11-21 BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AER CRAFTS SUPPLIES 20.00

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 544.39

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 148.50

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 288.00

BLICK ART MATERIALS SUPPLIES 23.68

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 768.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,235.00

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 414.70

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 947.12

CENGAGE LEARNING SUPPLIES 7,631.25

CENTURYLINK PHONE 362.95

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 6,829.09

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 12,141.14

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 840.22

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 29.85

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 419.97

DESCON SUPPLIES 704.00

EDMENTUM SUPPLIES 199.64

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 1,000.00

GARULE, SANDEE DONATIONS 175.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 156.38

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 106.00

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,425.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 712.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL TUITION 2,590.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 4,484.33

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 248.83

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 1,967.75

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 36.29

IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 177.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. REGISTRATION 90.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 101.18

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 313.53

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,105.42

L & G PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLIES 849.35

LAWTON BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL TUITION 7,213.24

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSE.351.78

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 172.20

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSE..120.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 686.43

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 114.77

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 281.98

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 89.36

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 19.98

MERCYONE ANTHON PHYSICALS 302.00

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 500.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 1,790.17

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT 625.00

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP SUPPLIES 139.56

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,661.06

QUIZLET, INC SUPPLIES 306.43

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 30.02

TIME FOR KIDS SUPPLIES.49.50

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 110.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 62,028.06

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

VERIZON WIRELESS HOT SPOTS 4,734.13

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 7,213.23

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 704.45

Fund Total: 139,987.65

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE 1,497.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 5,465.87

Fund Total: 6,962.87

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES 238.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 649.00

Fund Total: 887.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 110.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 220.00

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 225.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 4,514.58

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 75.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 631.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD SUPPLIES 101.41

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 44.75

CROW, RICHARD OFFICIAL 150.00

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 23.89

ERNST, LOGAN OFFICIAL 75.00

GACKE, JEFF OFFICIAL 150.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL 75.00

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 75.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 80.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 99.98

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 110.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL ..110.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL.. 75.00

MCPIKE, MILT OFFICIAL 110.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 419.15

RANNINGER, ROYCE OFFICIAL 110.00

RILEY, DYLAN OFFICIAL 110.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 113.09

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 150.00

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

SELLERS, TOM OFFICIAL 200.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

SPORTS ENGINE C/O TRACKWRESTLING SUPPLIES 75.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 200.00

TESCH, SHANNON REGISTRATION 312.50

WEBER, LEXI SERVICES 180.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 305.00

WIENER, ARNIE OFFICIAL 75.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 9,965.35

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 2,715.92

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 20,574.44

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 9,960.71

Fund Total: 33,251.07

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PQL LIGHTING 3,652.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 5,841.26

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIP 12,950.00

Fund Total: 23,998.66

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 28, 2021