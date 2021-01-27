Representative Tom Jeneary — January 28, 2021

Week Two has wrapped up and we have started working on bills for the session. The majority of the week was spent working on subcommittees for bills. This is the first step in the legislative process here in Iowa. One of those bills run through subcommittee this week was a bill regarding military property tax exemptions.

This week, I chaired the bill on that issue (HSB44) in subcommittee and sent it to the full committee for a vote. HSB 44 passed 3-0 in subcommittee and passed unanimously in committee as well. This bill will now require verification of eligibility from the Veteran’s Service Officer to the respective county that the request is being made. Some treasurer’s offices were having difficulty reading DD-214’s and the change in this law will make it easier for veterans to take up this benefit. I hope that HSB 44 will go to the full House of Representatives for debate next week.