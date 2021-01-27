| logout
Representative Tom Jeneary — January 28, 2021
Week Two has wrapped up and we have started working on bills for the session. The majority of the week was spent working on subcommittees for bills. This is the first step in the legislative process here in Iowa. One of those bills run through subcommittee this week was a bill regarding military property tax exemptions.
This week, I chaired the bill on that issue (HSB44) in subcommittee and sent it to the full committee for a vote. HSB 44 passed 3-0 in subcommittee and passed unanimously in committee as well. This bill will now require verification of eligibility from the Veteran’s Service Officer to the respective county that the request is being made. Some treasurer’s offices were having difficulty reading DD-214’s and the change in this law will make it easier for veterans to take up this benefit. I hope that HSB 44 will go to the full House of Representatives for debate next week.
Another subcommittee that happened this week was Iowa’s ‘Freedom Amendment’, a state constitutional amendment to ensure Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms is constitutionally protected. Iowa is only one of six states that does not have any language in its Constitution that protects the fundamental right to keep and bear arms. This would imply the foundational right that Iowans deserve and protect against any future Legislature or overzealous judiciary that is hostile to the second amendment.
As always if you have any questions, comments, or concerns – do not hesitate to reach out.