Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — January 11, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

January 11, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high library on Jan. 11, 2021 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Nelson, Thomsen, Koele. Absent: Steffen.

Visitors: Lindi Bolender, Faith Lambert, Theresa Archer, Makayla Archer, Denise Heiman, Dax Weaver, Jeremy Cross.

Agenda: Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to waive the reading of the Dec. 8, 2020 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve bills in the amounts of $62,076.54 from the General Fund, $1,740.00 from the PPEL Fund, $30,000 from the Sales Tax Fund, $6,000.99 from the Activity Fund, $10,103.90 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $33,321.45 from the General Fund, $928.27 from the PPEL Fund, $92,154 from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,072.10 from the Activity Fund, and $56.89 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing: President Frafjord opened the hearing on the sale of the house at 519 Fair Street at 7:34. Brief discussion, no comments by the public. Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:35.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to sell the house and garage via sealed bids due by noon Feb. 8, 2020 to be opened and acted upon at that night’s meeting and to direct publication of notice. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Bormann – Report, Glackin — report

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the Bond Disclosure Policy and the Post-Issuance Compliance Regulation for Tax-Exempt Obligations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Items are not ready for items “a”, “b”, and “c” on the agenda so are tabled until next meeting.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the specs for the middle school gym remodel as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve H2I group as agent to comply with competitive bid process. Motion carried, all voting aye

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the H2I group budget proposal with a cap of no more than $260,000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to purchase a 65 capacity, Blue Bird bus with seat belts from School Bus Sales for $96,820.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Nelson to approve the quote for 2 bus shelters on the Fair Street Lot from Astro for $102,601.00. Motion carried; 3 ayes – Nelson, Koele, Reblitz and 2 nays – Thomsen, Lloyd.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve custodial contracts for Tyler Bremer at 8 hours per day and Charles Polkinghorn for up to 8 hours per day. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Koele to approve a para contract for Erin Tomoson for 7.5 hours per day for the remainder of the school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve Shawn Archer as a volunteer track coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the Side Letter for Master Contract as presented to replace the FFCRA with sick or personal leave. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the two board grant applications by Heath Destigter for PE equipment and Kim Lilly for a green screen for TAG. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the Tax Exemption Certificate for the bond issuance. Motion carried, all voting aye in a roll call vote.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to approve the attached Resolution entitled

“RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE SALE OF $2,300,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, LEVYING A TAX FOR THE PAYMENT THEREOF, AND AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT”

and move its adoption. Roll call vote: Ayes: Frafjord, Nelson, Lloyd, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele. Nays: None. President Frafjord declared the Resolution adopted.

• Visitor Comments: none

• Good of the Cause – Enrollment discussion, vaccine for employees discussion. Howrey- retirement reception date and time, student MaKayla Archer has assisted in board reports as a school to work in the business office.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to adjourn at 8:41 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

